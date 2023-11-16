Judge Brittanye Morris Seeks to Continue to be a Voice for Equality in Harris County's Justice System with Re-Election Bid

It has been my greatest honor to constituents across Harris County, and I never take the trust that they have put in me to fight for their rights for granted. Post this

Since taking office in January 2021, Ms. Morris has become a well-liked figure in the community and the courtroom, earning the respect of constituents, attorneys, and fellow judges across Harris County. Her fair and compassionate approach from the bench and tenacious commitment to equality, even in the face of highly complex cases, have made her first term a successful one. Now she hopes to continue building on that success through her re-election to the bench.

"It has been my greatest honor to serve constituents across Harris County, and I never take the trust that they have put in me to fight for their rights for granted," said Ms. Morris. "I especially believe in championing equal treatment under the law for all citizens to ensure citizens from all walks of life are treated with the same respect and letter of the law as big corporations."

If re-elected, Ms. Morris intends to further support the philosophies she campaigned on in her initial election bid and has been successful in implementing as 333rd District Court Judge. Her overarching goal is to level the playing field through the equal application of the law for all citizens regardless of race and socioeconomic status. Using her education, insights, and experience, she also plans to continue to ensure that historically marginalized communities have the same access to legal remedies as the majority.

Ms. Morris holds a Juris Doctor from Texas Southern University and a bachelor's degree in political science from the University of Houston. She is a lifelong resident of Houston and graduated from Klein Forest High School.

To learn more about Ms. Morris, her service philosophy, and her re-election goals, visit brittanyemorrisforjudge.com.

