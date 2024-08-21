Judge Klaus Grabinski, President of the Court of Appeal and Chairperson of the Presidium of the Unified Patent Court, Will Keynote at LOT Network Conference

Judge Grabinski will share his insights on Unitary Patent Protection, Patent Assertion Entities, and the UPC at the largest, most significant LOT Network BRIDGE member event in the organization's 10 Year History

PHOENIX, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LOT Network, the largest and most respected organization focused on patent protection issues, announced today that Judge Klaus Grabinski, President of the Court of Appeal and Chairperson of the Presidium of the Unified Patent Court will be featured as LOT Network's keynote speaker at its 10th-anniversary member conference, BRIDGE, on September 25, 2024, in Chicago. Previous keynote speakers included the current Under Secretary of Commerce for Intellectual Property and Director of the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), Kathi Vidal, and former USPTO head, Andrei Iancu.

LOT designed BRIDGE, its annual member meeting, to provide an exclusive opportunity for leading companies from across the globe to share ideas, network with peers, participate in topical deep dives on critical areas of innovation or change, and build stronger networks.

Recognized for delivering high-value content at its conference, LOT BRIDGE will feature discussions from IP leaders at leading technology companies such as Michael Lee, Director, Head of Patents at Google, and IP strategy expert Lew Zaretzki of Hamilton IPV, on what in-house counsel should know about AI, strategies and policy considerations for SEPs, and the top ten cases affecting licensing.

Ken Seddon, CEO of LOT Network, said, "We are incredibly honored to have Judge Grabinski share his insights this fall. The UPC is the most watched court in the world today. UPC case law will impact our 4,000+ members for years to come. It is fair to say that the eyes of our industry are on Judge Grabinski, and he has been broadly lauded for his temperance, impartiality, and legal rigor."

Judge Grabinski has been recognized as one of the top 50 Most Influential People in IP (2023) and was inducted into the 2024 IP Hall of Fame.

Previously, he was a judge at the Federal Court of Justice, Supreme Court of Germany, for civil and criminal law matters, where he spent more than half of his time dealing with patent, revocation, and infringement cases. For several years, Judge Grabinksi was a member of the Drafting Committee that drafted the rules and procedure of today's Unitary Patent Court.

"When we were thinking of who to invite to keynote, especially in light of this milestone in our history, we focused on a short list of innovative contributors who would have global appeal," said Sam Wiley, VP of Thought Leadership and Partnerships. "Judge Grabinski was at the top of our list, and it's an incredible honor to have him come stateside to share his thoughts on the early days of the UPC and its implications for our members."

Sponsors include Skadden, Brown Rudnick, Kirkland & Ellis, ROL Insights, LexisNexis IP, HTS, Licensing Executives Society, Perkins Coie, and others. To find out more about this members-only event, visit lotbridge.com.

