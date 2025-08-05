Judia Black, Acclaimed Sommelier and Wine Educator at enJoie, Expands Her Wine Lifestyle Experiences to Atlanta

This wonderful city taught me the value of hospitality, storytelling and culture. All of that is at the heart of what enJoie is about. We're creating a welcoming environment where people can discover wine on their own terms, with joy, confidence and community. Post this

"Coming back to Atlanta feels like a full-circle moment for me, both personally and professionally," said Black. "This wonderful city taught me the value of hospitality, storytelling and culture. All of that is at the heart of what enJoie is about. We're creating a welcoming environment where people can discover wine on their own terms, with joy, confidence and community. I'm so excited to now provide these wine experiences in my hometown!"

Black's roots in Atlanta run deep, having spent most of her childhood in the city as part of a family that cherished food as a means to share life's pleasures. After graduating from Spelman College with a bachelor's degree in mathematics, Judia left Atlanta to pursue a business career.

Black recently completed the first year of a two-year Master of Professional Studies in Wine and Beverage Management at the Culinary Institute of America (CIA), deepening her commitment to excellence in the wine and hospitality industries. Her return to Atlanta reflects both her educational growth and her broader mission to diversify the wine industry and create meaningful wine experiences that transcend traditional norms.

For more information, visit http://www.enjoie.com.

About enJoie:

Founded by Judia Black, enJoie is a lifestyle, media, events and gifts company that provides wine-related education, marketing and services for private and corporate clients. Services include wine tastings and seminars, wine shopping, corporate gifts and cellar planning and management. A self-professed cork dork, Black finds joy in bringing people together to share her knowledge and passion for wine and food. enJoie offers services nationwide.

Media Contact

Amber Masciorini, ChicExecs, 7609929113, [email protected], www.chicexecs.com

SOURCE enJoie