Judith M. von Seldeneck Honored with AESC Lifetime Achievement Award

Karen Greenbaum, AESC President & CEO, commented: "I am very proud to recognize Judee von Seldeneck for her exemplary contribution to the profession. She has been a strong supporter of AESC for many years and a champion of the values and standards that represent excellence in our profession." Post this

Judee has been a longtime AESC member and advocate for the profession. She first joined the AESC Board of Directors in 1989 and served as Chair from 2004 through 2005. In 2006, she was recognized for her longtime leadership for the profession with AESC's Lifetime Achievement Award. She is the only leader ever to receive this award a second time.

For more than 50 years, Judee has been a pioneer in the search industry. She is recognized as a trusted leader in placing senior-level executive talent for leading global companies and institutions, as well as building Diversified Search Group into one of Forbes top 10 executive search and leadership consulting firms in the nation.

"Judee is truly an icon, not only for her industry achievements but also for her community involvement. Her leadership shines through her civic engagement, philanthropy, and inclusive approach, ensuring others have a seat at the table and aiming to make a meaningful impact. Across our platform, colleagues from various sectors share this mindset, always striving to make a difference and challenge the status quo," said Aileen K. Alexander, CEO of DSG. "Her leadership has been instrumental in shaping DSG into one of the premier firms nationally. Her passion for excellence, relationship building, and commitment to our clients and employees have been inspiring and have set a high standard for our organization."

Her career journey began as an executive assistant to Senator Walter F. Mondale, where she laid the groundwork for her illustrious career. In the early 1970s, Judee embarked on her path in executive search and acquired a small Philadelphia firm focused on promoting professional roles for women. By 1974, she had transformed it into Diversified Search Group.

Throughout her distinguished career, Judee has not only set the standard for retained executive search but has also been an active participant in various public, private, and nonprofit boards of directors.

Additionally, Judee co-founded the Forum of Executive Women, the largest association of women business leaders in the Philadelphia area. In 2021, she established the JVS Philadelphia Fund for Women, providing a source of capital to women's growth enterprises and resources, networking, and support to accelerate their growth.

Judee has served on numerous nonprofit Boards, including:

Greater Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce (former Chair)

Global Philadelphia Association

Executive Committee of The Committee of Seventy

Committee of 200

Jefferson President's Leadership Council

Ms. Von Seldeneck served as the Women's Advisory Council Comcast NBC Universal Joint Diversity Council. She also previously served on many Boards, including:

Philadelphia Chapter (Chair)

Citizens Financial Group

CoreStates Financial Group

Meridian Bancorp

CEO Council for Growth

International Women's Forum

Urban Affairs Partnership

Judee has also been recognized with numerous accolades and honors, including the prestigious William Penn Award and being named one of Forbes' Top 50 Entrepreneurs Over 50. She obtained a BA in Political Science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

About the AESC Lifetime Achievement Award

Bestowed since 1982, the AESC Lifetime Achievement Award is the capstone award for the profession. It honors significant, career-long achievements while recognizing the highest standards of work.

