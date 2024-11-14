Judopay leaps across the pond, bringing its mobile payment services to North America.

Joe Perry, Chief Customer Officer at Judopay, shared his excitement, "Our entry into this new market is about meeting the growing demand for seamless, mobile-first payments that breaks down geographical barriers. Something today's consumers expect." Post this

Judopay's connections will now make it even easier for merchants to go state-side. North America, once seen as lagging behind its European counterparts when it came to adopting digital payments, is catching up fast. The Payments and Commerce Market Intelligence (PCMI) forecasted that by 2026, digital wallets will reach a 41% share of the ecommerce market (versus 39% in cards) with Apple Pay and Google Pay spearheading that growth. And now, Judopay's mobile-first approach is stepping in to keep things moving smoothly.

Joe Perry, Chief Customer Officer at Judopay, shared his excitement, "North America is now steaming ahead when it comes to app and ecommerce, and we're excited to dive in. Our entry into this new market is about meeting the growing demand for seamless, mobile-first payments that breaks down geographical barriers. Something today's consumers expect.

We're focused on helping our customers go global whilst bringing our game-changing tech and innovation to North American consumers. Hand-in-hand with our partner network, we're simplifying the payment process for all."

As part of its North American launch, Judopay is also actively partnering with software platforms across the retail, hospitality, and mobility industry, allowing them to add innovative payment technology to their core offering.

About Judopay:

Judopay is the UK's leading mobile payments provider. Born out of the frustration with friction-filled checkouts, we built a flexible solution designed to securely drive sales and improve the customer experience. Now wholly owned by Fabrick S.p.A., part of the Banca Sella Group, Judopay is continually building ways to enhance the overall payment experience for merchants and customers alike. Available across multiple sectors, their solution is used by KFC, Uber subsidiary Autocab, PaybyPhone, Sigma Sports, BUPA, Hiscox, Foxtons and many more.

For more information about Judopay and its services, visit www.judopay.com.

Media Contact

Jessica Carroll, Judopay, 44 20 3503 0600, [email protected], https://www.judopay.com/

SOURCE Judopay; Judopay