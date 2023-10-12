Judy Hung Releases 19th Century Historical Piano Album "Essence Romantique"

"For me as a musician, it is wonderful to realize the project with the pianos that inspired composers to write and to understand what they were written for. It was a beautiful musical journey." Tweet this

The selected repertoire by Beethoven, Schubert, Mendelssohn, Schumann, Chopin, Liszt, and Brahms was chosen to highlight the expressive Romanticism of 19th-century music and the historical pianos.

Inspired by literature, letters, and actual period sound documentation of the Romantic composers and performers, Judy Hung seeks to celebrate the expressivity that was the "essence" of Romanticism and push herself in new directions of her creative expression.

Through playing on various 19th-century pianos, the "Essence Romantique" recording will provide contemporary audiences, who primarily know the Romantic repertoire by hearing modern pianos, with a fresh and new listening experience.

"Playing some of the most celebrated 19th century piano music on period pianos allowed me to step back to the Romantic era," says Judy Hung. "Listening to the album, audiences will hear the subtle but distinctive differences between a modern and historical piano. For me as a musician, it is wonderful to realize the project with the pianos that inspired composers to write and to understand what they were written for. It was a beautiful musical journey."

Music on the Album

Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827)

1-4Piano Sonata, No.31, Op.110

Franz Schubert (1797-1828)

5Moment Musical, D.780, No.2

Felix Mendelssohn (1809-1847)

6Lieder ohne Worte, Op.19b, No.1

Robert Schumann (1810-1856)

7-19 Kinderszenen, Op.15

FrIdIric Chopin (1810-1849)

20 )tude, Op.10, No.3

Franz Liszt (1811-1886)

21Sonetto 104 del Petrarca, S.161, No.5 from "AnnIes de pHlerinage, deuxiHme annIe: Italie"

Johannes Brahms (1833-1897)

22 Intermezzo, Op.117, No.1

23Intermezzo, Op.118, No.1

24Intermezzo, Op.118, No.2

25Intermezzo, Op.119, No.1

