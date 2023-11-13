Judy Security Earns Spot on the CRN® 2023 Stellar Startups List

"Our recognition on the CRN 2023 Stellar Startups list highlights our commitment to delivering AI-driven security solutions that meet the complex needs of today's SMBs," says Raffaele Mautone, CEO and founder of Judy Security. Post this

Judy Security earned a spot on CRN's 2023 Stellar Startups list, thanks to its all-in-one AI-driven cybersecurity solution. The company's platform, Judy, offers advanced threat detection that utilizes AI to expose hidden threats, while its security insights apply AI for enhanced data leak protection and risk management. Additionally, Judy's rapid analysis and response system delivers swift AI-guided threat assessment and mitigation, providing SMBs with efficient and affordable security tools essential for today's complex digital threats.

The technology vendors featured on the CRN 2023 Stellar Startups list have a deep understanding of the unique needs of the IT industry, enabling solution providers to overcome complicated market challenges, increase bottom-line revenue and deliver solutions that will ensure the IT channel's continued success.

"With the 2023 Stellar Startups list, CRN spotlights emerging technology vendors creating groundbreaking products that support customer and solution provider success in the ever-changing IT channel," said Jennifer Follett, vice president of U.S. Content and Executive Editor of CRN at The Channel Company. "As a trusted industry resource, the Stellar Startups list empowers solution providers with exclusive insights into the latest cutting-edge IT channel technologies."

"Our recognition on the CRN 2023 Stellar Startups list highlights our commitment to delivering AI-driven security solutions that meet the complex needs of today's SMBs," says Raffaele Mautone, CEO and founder of Judy Security. "This honor fuels our dedication to innovate and provide sophisticated, yet accessible cybersecurity tools for the channel."

The CRN 2023 Stellar Startups list will be featured in the December 2023 issue of CRN Magazine and online at CRN.com/StellarStartups.

About Judy Security

Judy Security is a leader in affordable, all-in-one AI-enabled cybersecurity for SMBs, offering cost-effective cybersecurity software solutions tailored for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). Our all-in-one platform, Judy, harnesses the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to provide cutting-edge 24/7 protection and support, simplifying cybersecurity for companies without the resources. Whether it is phishing, ransomware or identity and compliance management, Judy addresses all your security concerns and closes the gap. To learn more, visit http://www.judysecurity.ai.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. thechannelcompany.com

Media Contact

Media Inquires, Judy Security, (800) 918-9113, media@judysecurity.ai

Natalie Lewis, The Channel Company, (508) 416-1175, [email protected]

SOURCE Judy Security