Juice Studios' Grand Opening in Savannah Marks a New Chapter in Destination Management Excellence

Having delivered extraordinary events in Savannah for over twenty years, it's thrilling for Juice Studios to plant deeper roots in this historic city. Post this

"Having delivered extraordinary events in Savannah for over twenty years, it's thrilling for Juice Studios to plant deeper roots in this historic city," said Reilly Abshire. "Juice Studios is poised to extend its signature offerings—innovative themed events, comprehensive transportation solutions, and custom curated incentive programs—to ensure our clients' continual selection of Savannah for their most prestigious meetings and events."

Juice Studios' decision to anchor in Savannah aligns perfectly with the city's ascending status in the business events sector, heralded by the expansion of the Savannah Convention Center and the anticipated arrival of many new hotels. The company's local presence will enable it to leverage Savannah's unique blend of history, culture, and natural beauty, offering clients experiences that transcend the ordinary.

Vice President Kris Shea reflects on this milestone, "By establishing our Savannah office, we're not just expanding geographically; we're intensifying our dedication to delivering exceptional, locally infused experiences and events. Our deep-seated connections and insights into this remarkable city will bring an unmatched dimension to the events we manage."

ABOUT JUICE STUDIOS, A HOSTS GLOBAL MEMBER

Juice Studios is a star within Hosts Global, a consortium esteemed for its curation of elite Destination Management Companies across 300+ global destinations. Hosts Global recently selected Juice Studios with the 2023 North American DMC of the Year award, a testament to its exceptional service and creative prowess in the industry.

With this expansion, Juice Studios reaffirms its promise to deliver not just events, but memorable experiences tailored to the unique locations it serves. Savannah, with its accolades from Travel & Leisure and its award-winning airport, offers the perfect canvas for Juice Studios to craft its next masterpieces.

Media Contact

Kris Shea, Juice Studios, 1 404-428-7521, [email protected], www.thejuicestudios.com

SOURCE Juice Studios