Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty Expands Westchester County Presence With New Brokerage in Bedford, N.Y.

New Northern Westchester location strengthens company's service commitment to clients; Real estate veteran and Bedford native Diane Tynan named Brokerage Manager

BEDFORD, N.Y., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty, the largest Sotheby's International Realty firm in the Northeast, has opened a new brokerage in Bedford, N.Y. The new office reinforces the company's commitment to serving buyers and sellers throughout Northern Westchester County.

The opening marks a new chapter in the company's long history of handling the real estate needs of clients in Northern Westchester from its brokerages in the lower county and contiguous Fairfield County, Conn., market areas. The firm is now set to become an integral part of the community with a dedicated presence on Bedford's historic Village Green, located at 4 Court Road.

"This opening strengthens our position as a market leader in the region and allows us to provide an even more personalized and elevated service experience to both our existing and future clients," said Paul Breunich, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty. "Our sales associates, renowned for their unparalleled expertise, are excited to offer a fresh, informed perspective on purchasing and selling homes."

Diane Tynan Brings 35+ Years of Expertise to New Brokerage Manager Role

The company appointed Diane Tynan, a seasoned veteran with more than 35 years of real estate experience, to the position of Brokerage Manager for the Bedford office. Bringing intimate familiarity with Bedford Village as a 30+ year resident, Tynan most recently served as Senior Managing Director with Coldwell Banker, leading that firm's operations in Dobbs Ferry, Tarrytown and Bedford. In that role she specialized in luxury property and relocation services, as well as coaching and ongoing development for sales associates.

Tynan began her professional career with IBM, where she honed her sales skills in addition to her expertise in training and education before becoming a Licensed Real Estate Salesperson in 1988. As a top producing agent with a specialty in luxury new construction, she was frequently honored with the Premier Sales Office Award by Coldwell Banker's parent company Anywhere Real Estate.

"I look forward to bringing my unique skill set as well as my knowledge of the tony, boutique village of Bedford to this renowned luxury brand," Tynan said. "In this moment when other real estate firms are contracting, I'm excited by Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty's current expansion model and focus on growth in premier markets."

Bedford Opening Part of Company's Broader Growth Mode

The Bedford office opening is one piece of the company's broader current growth strategy, which includes an additional office opening in Chatham N.Y., serving the Hudson Valley, another destination where the firm has long offered its services without a brick and mortar presence.

These strategic moves follow a year of significant accomplishments and accolades for the firm. The company ranked as the number-one real estate firm for luxury waterfront sales from New York to Rhode Island in 2023 according to OneKeyMLS, SmartMLS and GreenwichMLS. Also in 2023, the company's redesigned website received two prestigious awards, including Best Real Estate Website at the 2023 Internet Advertising Competition and Outstanding Website Web Award by the Web Marketing Association. In addition, the Sotheby's International Realty brand's presence across social media reaches more than 1.25 million followers, making the brand virtually unmatched in the industry for online reach.

The Bedford opening also brings buyers and sellers in Northern Westchester even greater access to the unique advantages offered by the broader Sotheby's International Realty global network, the firm said, including international exposure and referral connections with real estate experts all over the world. The company additionally connects buyers and sellers through its own brokerages regionally, spanning a wide territory from Westchester County across Connecticut and to the Berkshires, Mass.

"More connections mean more possibilities. As a brand, we broaden the global potential for each of our listings with a portfolio that attracts international buyers seeking the extraordinary," said Breunich.

About William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty and Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty

Founded in 1949, William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty and Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty manages a $5.8 billion portfolio with more than 1,100 sales associates in 27 brokerages spanning Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Westchester County, New York. The company is one of the largest Sotheby's International Realty(R) affiliates globally and the 35th-largest real estate company by sales volume in the United States. For more information, visit the website at juliabfee.com

Sotheby's International Realty's worldwide network includes 1,075 offices throughout 81 countries and territories on six continents.

