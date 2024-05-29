Julia Giacomelli's 'The Golden Sands Of Change' made appearance at 2024 London Book Fair

Memoir shares a heartwarming story of family, cultural integration, and love across continents

KERIKERI, New Zealand, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Julia Giacomelli's memoir "The Golden Sands Of Change" (published by Xlibris NZ), has joined the recently-concluded 2024 London Book Fair, a three-day exhibit attended by thousands of exhibitors, publishers, literary agents, authors, readers, and more. Offering an intimate glimpse into the cross-cultural journey of a married couple, this memoir chronicles the adventures and challenges faced by the author and her husband, Franco, as they navigate life between two opposite sides of the world.

The book unfolds with Giacomelli, a native of New Zealand, deciding to move to Italy, where she embraces the Venetian way of life. Readers follow her attempts at adapting to Italian culture and language with often hilarious results. As their family grows, the couple embarks on a series of travels that sees them bridging the gap between their two worlds. These frequent visits become an annual event until, finally, the family decides to make New Zealand home. This time, it is Franco and their two daughters who have to adjust. The family continues to visit Italy to keep their familial and friendship ties strong.

"I believe (the book) shows just how challenging it is to join another nationality and yet how incredibly opening life becomes after such an experience," shares Giacomelli.

"The Golden Sands Of Change" is a celebration of love and embracing adventures. With its engaging narrative and vibrant storytelling, this book will transport readers to the picturesque landscapes of Italy and New Zealand and allow them to experience the beauty of cultural exchange. Visit https://www.xlibris.com/en-nz/bookstore/bookdetails/851530-the-golden-sands-of-change to get a copy.

About the Author

Julia Giacomelli was 23 years old when she decided to marry Franco, the charming Venetian she met in London. Together, they have two daughters, Jessica and Nathalie, and five grandchildren, Oliver, Heidi, Phoebe, DeeDee and Rico.

