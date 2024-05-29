Julia Giacomelli's 'The Golden Sands Of Change' to go on display at 2024 Miami Book Fair

Memoir chronicles the adventures of a couple as they navigate life between two opposite sides of the world

KERIKERI, New Zealand, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After Tucson Book Festival (March 9 and 10) and L.A. Times Festival of Books (April 20 and 21), Julia Giacomelli's memoir "The Golden Sands Of Change" (published by Xlibris NZ) will be heading to the 2024 Miami Book Fair which will be held in November 17 to 24.

This memoir unfolds as a love story between Giacomelli, a native New Zealander, and Franco, a charming Italian. Their life begins in Italy where they exchange vows and start a family. As Julia immerses herself in the vibrant Italian culture, she encounters humorous challenges, from struggling with the local language to adjusting to the Venetian way of life. Their visits between New Zealand and Italy becomes an annual event, until, eventually, the family decides to transfer to New Zealand. So now, it is Franco and their daughters who have to adjust. They continue to visit Italy to keep their familial and friendship ties strong.

"I believe (the book) shows just how challenging it is to join another nationality and yet how incredibly opening life becomes after such an experience," shares Giacomelli.

"The Golden Sands Of Change" is a tribute to Julia's love for Italy and her magical experiences while living there, and on her frequent visits back. Through her story, the author shows readers the beauty of embracing new cultures and connections. To purchase a copy, visit https://www.xlibris.com/en-nz/bookstore/bookdetails/851530-the-golden-sands-of-change.

"The Golden Sands Of Change"

By Julia Giacomelli

Hardcover | 8.5x11in | 126 pages | ISBN 9781669880486

Softcover | 8.5x11in | 126 pages | ISBN 9781669880479

E-Book | 126 pages | ISBN 9781669880462

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Julia Giacomelli was 23 years old when she decided to marry Franco, the charming Venetian she met in London. Together, they have two daughters, Jessica and Nathalie, and five grandchildren, Oliver, Heidi, Phoebe, DeeDee and Rico.

