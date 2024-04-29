Julianne M. Ogden Joins B&C Consortia Management as Consortium Manager

Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. (B&C) and B&C® Consortia Management, L.L.C. (BCCM) are pleased to announce that Julianne M. Ogden has joined our firms as a Consortium Manager.

WASHINGTON, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. (B&C) and B&C® Consortia Management, L.L.C. (BCCM) are pleased to announce that Julianne M. Ogden has joined our firms as a Consortium Manager. Prior to joining BCCM, Ms. Ogden was Associate Director, Chemical Products & Technology, at the American Chemistry Council. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Public Health from the University of Maryland, College Park.