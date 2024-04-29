Julianne M. Ogden Joins B&C Consortia Management as Consortium Manager

Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. (B&C) and B&C® Consortia Management, L.L.C. (BCCM) are pleased to announce that Julianne M. Ogden has joined our firms as a Consortium Manager.
WASHINGTON, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. (B&C) and B&C® Consortia Management, L.L.C. (BCCM) are pleased to announce that Julianne M. Ogden has joined our firms as a Consortium Manager. Prior to joining BCCM, Ms. Ogden was Associate Director, Chemical Products & Technology, at the American Chemistry Council. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Public Health from the University of Maryland, College Park.
Ms. Ogden has a proven record of success assisting chemical stakeholder groups to address matters related to the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA), the Integrated Risk Information System (IRIS), and U.S. state chemical management programs. She will guide and facilitate effective performance in advocacy programs, public outreach, product stewardship, and testing and compliance. Ms. Ogden's management talents, analytical capabilities, and communication skills will be a valuable asset to the B&C and BCCM consortia she serves.
B&C® Consortia Management, L.L.C. (BCCM) provides core support services for industrial, agricultural, and biocide chemical advocacy, testing, and research consortia. BCCM provides a full complement of consortia management services, including consortia formation, full financial services managed by a Certified Public Accountant, organizational support, administration services, and infrastructure/communication platforms. BCCM also provides effective and efficient laboratory communication and management services for consortia that expend significant resources on study data production. BCCM is affiliated with Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. (B&C®), a Washington, D.C. law firm focusing on conventional, biobased, and nanoscale industrial, agricultural, and specialty chemical product approval and regulation, product defense, and associated business issues, and with The Acta Group (Acta®), a scientific and regulatory consulting firm with offices in Washington, D.C., Manchester, England, and Brussels, Belgium, providing strategic, comprehensive support for global chemical registration, regulation, and sustained compliance.
