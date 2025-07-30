Julie Dirksen to Keynote ATD's 2025 Core4 Conference in Orlando

Dirksen also will deliver a session titled "The Science of Attention and Engagement for Learning." The session will highlight what current science says about how attention, willpower, and decision making interact; and how that influences the design of digital and learning environments. Post this

Along with the opening keynote address, Dirksen will deliver a session titled "The Science of Attention and Engagement for Learning." The session will highlight what current science says about how attention, willpower, and decision making interact; and how that influences the design of digital and learning environments.

ATD's Core4 explores the four core elements of workplace learning and development: evaluating impact, instructional design, training delivery and facilitation, and emerging trends. The event will have 28 educational sessions, product demos, and networking opportunities.

Core4 will take place in person and virtually. For more information, visit core4.td.org.

