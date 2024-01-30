Julie M. Bradlow, Keith E. Phillis Earn Chair Roles at DarrowEverett

"I am grateful that the firm appreciates the value of my work and my practice area, because a thorough understanding of tax consequences can preserve and even enhance the value proposition of the deals our clients do." Post this

"The importance of tax structuring and tax planning has never been higher across all practice areas than it is now, and similarly, the exponential growth in climate tech over the last five years makes renewable energy another area of emphasis for our clients," said DarrowEverett CEO Pia Hallidri. "We look forward to many great things from Julie and Keith as they continue to fuel our excellence in their respective areas."

Bradlow, who served as in-house tax counsel at Fortune 500 aerospace and transportation companies, as well as at two AmLaw 200 law firms prior to arrival at DE, has a background that encompasses federal, state, and international tax planning, tax controversy, employee benefits, executive compensation, corporate law, and regulatory matters.

"Tax matters are an important aspect of the sophisticated legal work that we handle for our business clients at DarrowEverett," Bradlow said. "I am grateful that the firm appreciates the value of my work and my practice area, because a thorough understanding of tax consequences can preserve and even enhance the value proposition of the deals our clients do."

Phillis, the former general counsel of a New England-based renewable energy developer, assists renewable energy project developers and owners at every stage of the project life cycle. He regularly negotiates leases, easement agreements, EPC agreements, power purchase agreements and net metering agreements, payment in lieu of tax agreements, decommissioning bond security agreements, asset purchase agreements and membership interest purchase agreements, and debt and tax equity financing agreements.

"Working in infrastructure and climate tech for nearly a decade has given me the chance to develop relationships with so many industry players that are growing and securing our nation's energy infrastructure," Phillis said. "I'm proud to lead our firm's charge in this space, because it truly is the future."

About DarrowEverett LLP

DarrowEverett LLP is a full-service business law firm with offices in Boston, Mass., Providence, R.I., New York, N.Y., Nashville, Tenn., Charlotte, N.C., Charleston, S.C., and Miami, Fla. The firm offers a diversity of services, including corporate & business transactions, commercial real estate, business litigation & dispute resolution, banking & finance, energy & infrastructure, data privacy & cybersecurity, environmental, government investigations, healthcare & life sciences, intellectual property & technology, labor & employment, private equity, capital markets & securities, private wealth services, regulatory & compliance, restructuring, and tax. In addition, DarrowEverett serves a wide range of domestic and international publicly traded and privately held companies, and nonprofit organizations. To learn more, visit www.darroweverett.com.

