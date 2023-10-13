Julie Zweig, MD, Integrative Sleep & ENT Is Now Offering Wellness And Health Coaching From Mimi Ellis PA-C, RDN, CHC.

Serving the Greater Atlanta, GA, area, Julie Zweig, MD Integrative Sleep & ENT promotes overall wellness and optimal health now with coaching from Mimi Ellis, PA-C, RDN, CHC.

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Julie Zweig, MD, Integrative Sleep & ENT in Alpharetta, GA, is now offering wellness and health coaching from Mimi Ellis PA-C, RDN, CHC, a renowned registered dietitian and certified health coach. Ms. Ellis brings her extensive knowledge and experience to help patients achieve their wellness goals at Julie Zweig, MD Integrative Sleep & ENT where she teaches an intuitive eating / non-diet method to nutrition and has practiced this approach herself for over thirty years. With a focus on intuitive eating and developing a healthy relationship with food, in conjunction with lifestyle changes, patients can look forward to achieving sustainable results. Intuitive eating is a revolutionary method that focuses on listening to the body's natural cues and signals to guide eating habits for physical reliance rather than emotional eating. Her approach to nutrition is from a place of self-care, not self-control, and she doesn't believe in the restriction of food. She understands the challenges and frustrations of yo-yo dieting, weight struggles and body image obsession. One of the key areas where Ms. Ellis' guidance can make a significant impact is weight management. Using her unique approach, she can assist patients who are prescribed drugs for weight loss, as well as those using medications to address insulin resistance, such as Ozempic, Wegovy and Rybelsus, to achieve their desired goals and also maintain them after the use of these medications. Julie Zweig Integrative Sleep & ENT Clinic believes that continuing a healthy lifestyle is crucial, even after patients stop using weight loss drugs or insulin resistance medications. Ms. Ellis' guidance empowers patients to continue their journey towards improved health and wellness, ensuring the long-term benefits of these medications are sustained. Mimi Ellis started her healthcare career in 1993 as a registered dietitian, then continued to become a physician assistant (PA). She has been a practicing PA ever since, working in general surgery, ob/gyn and with Dr. Zweig in otolaryngology since 2013, and she also became a certified health coach in 2020 through the National Society of Health Coaches. Ms. Ellis offers a mix of online group courses, customizable digital meal plans, individual counseling, coaching and virtual sessions.