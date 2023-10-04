Julija Nikonovaite Joins The Exclusive Haute Residence Real Estate Network

Acclaimed real estate agent Julija Nikonovaite accepts the invitation to Haute Residence's invite-only Network. Julija is one of the exclusive agents representing the luxury real estate market in Manhattan, NY.

MANHATTAN, N.Y., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Growing up as a classical pianist and performing across Europe starting at the age of 11, I learned that talent powered by dedication, discipline, and hard work can take you very far. After my graduate studies at NYU Stern, I started my journey in real estate, providing corporate relocation for major banks around the world, including Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, Deloitte, Deutsche Bank, and more. Today, 10 years later, I specialize in the NYC luxury market and have recently expanded to South Florida and The Hamptons, where I work alongside the regional experts on our team. I believe in building and cultivating lifelong relationships, and thanks to loyal clients both domestically and internationally, I have over the years grown a personal network that is truly impressive.