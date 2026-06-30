July 4 Is the Biggest Lost-Pet Holiday of the Year. Here's How to Keep Your Pet Safe

"For some pets, July 4 is only the loudest version of an everyday problem. Dogs and cats who pace, hide from visitors, panic at the doorbell, or destroy furniture when left alone often live with daily anxiety. Owners sometimes assume this is "just personality." It rarely is." Post this

Before fireworks, do these six things.

Update microchips and ID tags. A current chip and a clear collar tag are the single biggest difference between "frightened and back home" and "frightened and missing."

Walk dogs earlier in the day. Bring them inside well before sunset. Once the booms start, leashing up an anxious dog in the yard is when many escapes happen.

Set up a quiet safe space. A crate, interior closet, or bathroom with a blanket, a favorite toy, and a white-noise machine works well.

Use tools that help. Thundershirts (pressure wraps), calming pheromone diffusers like Adaptil, and lick mats with peanut butter give anxious pets something to focus on.

Don't punish fearful behavior. Sit with your pet, speak calmly, and let them choose their hiding spot. Comfort doesn't reinforce fear — it builds trust.

Ask your family vet about situational anti-anxiety medication. These work best when given before the noise starts, not after the pet is already in panic.

Fireworks night is the tip of the iceberg.

For some pets, July 4 is only the loudest version of an everyday problem. Dogs and cats who pace, hide from visitors, panic at the doorbell, or destroy furniture when left alone often live with daily anxiety. Owners sometimes assume this is "just personality." It rarely is.

"Pet anxiety is treatable," says Agda Tamassia, DVM, a veterinarian at Dogwood. "Like anxiety in people, it responds to the right combination of behavior modification, environmental management and, when appropriate, medication."

Trainer or veterinary behaviorist?

Trainers teach skills and cues — sit, stay, recall. A good Fear Free, positive-reinforcement trainer is the right starting point for everyday behavior challenges.

Veterinary behaviorists are veterinarians who diagnose behavior disorders, evaluate medical contributors (pain, neurologic disease, thyroid issues), and can prescribe medication when appropriate. The most successful cases often involve both working together with the family veterinarian.

In the Atlanta area, families with anxious pets have options. Dr. Bridgette Wilson at Dogwood Veterinary Specialty and Emergency in Marietta and Dr. Seibert are both available for consultation. At Dogwood, the behavior service collaborates with each pet's family veterinarian throughout treatment.

Pets who feel safer can live so much more fully. That is the bigger story behind fireworks night: a chance to ask whether your pet is suffering quietly the rest of the year, too.

If your family is wondering, Dogwood's behavior team and your family's veterinarian are both good places to start the conversation.

About Dogwood Veterinary Specialty and Emergency

Located in Marietta and serving the entire metro Atlanta community, Dogwood Veterinary Specialty and Emergency provides around-the-clock emergency care alongside advanced specialty services all under one roof. Their team of board-certified specialists and emergency veterinarians offers expertise in internal medicine, surgery, critical care, and more, ensuring that pets receive the right care at every stage of treatment. Visit www.dogwood.vet to learn more.

Media Contact

Agda Tamassia, Dogwood Veterinary Specialty and Emergency, 1 (404) 609-1234, [email protected], https://www.dogwood.vet/

SOURCE Dogwood Veterinary Specialty and Emergency