July Dry Eye Awareness Month - Vision Advocacy to Highlight the Dangers of Elective Laser Surgery

TAMPA, Fla,, July 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dry eye is the most common side effect of elective laser eye surgery, however the risk of this and other complications is often understated to potential patients. Vision Advocacy, an education and patient support group, joins the National Eye Institute (NEI) and other organizations in raising awareness of dry eye from these procedures.

Virtually all patients experience dry eyes after LASIK, some for extended periods, turning an expected side effect into an unexpected complication. In FDA-required clinical trials, nearly 20% of LASIK patients continued to report dry eyes six months after surgery. In other studies, 30% to 50% of LASIK patients experienced chronic dry eyes more than 12 months after surgery. The FDA warns that patients may develop "severe dry eye syndrome" which "may be permanent." Effective treatments for this potentially debilitating condition can be very costly.

Dry eye disease (DED) is a condition that occurs when tears do not provide adequate lubrication for the eyes to function properly. Much discomfort, vision impairment and fluctuations in vision are common side effects of dry eyes. According to NEI, if severe dry eye goes untreated, it can permanently damage and scar the cornea, the clear outer layer at the front of the eye.

The potential negative impact of elective eye surgery is articulated in "Broken Eyes," the documentary film on the multibillion industry and thousands of patients permanently scarred by LASIK, and in the book, "The Unsightly Truth of Laser Vision Correction: LASIK Surgery Makes Healthy Eyes Sick," by a former FDA officer who once approved the procedure and now advocates against it.

The FDA in 2022 proposed additional warnings for patients but has yet to require them. Warnings include dry eye disease, loss of detailed vision, light sensitivity, corneal pain, inability to drive in dim light (and more). Vision Advocacy continues to press the FDA to require these warnings through the federal comment and approval process, and through public awareness. In honor of July Dry Eye Awareness Month, anyone considering an elective eye procedure should review the information available on the Vision Advocacy website to better understand the risks prior to making the decision.

Vision Advocacy educates patients about elective eye surgery dangers so they can make better informed decisions, advocates for patient protections, and assists victims emotionally and financially suffering because of elective eye surgery. To support this cause, visit https://visionadvocacy.org/take-action

