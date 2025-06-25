July is Dry Eye Month at Prevent Blindness with Goal to Raise Awareness and Educate the Public on the Eye Condition

"We invite everyone to check out our free dry eye resources and make an appointment with an eye doctor to find out what type of treatment is best for them," said Jeff Todd, president and CEO of Prevent Blindness. Post this

"Dry Eye Disease and Meibomian Gland Dysfunction (MGD): What You Need to Know" with April Jasper , OD, FAAO, of Advanced Eyecare Specialists.

Risk factors for dry eye include:

Being more than 50 years old

Hormonal changes or medicines that affect hormones

Refractive surgery (for example, Lasik)

Inflammation of the eyelids

Environmental conditions, such as allergies, exposure to smoke, or a dry climate

Contact lenses

Poor make-up hygiene

Medical conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, rosacea, Sjögren syndrome, and certain other autoimmune diseases

Decreased blink rate: Can be caused by frequent computer or device use or occurs in certain diseases, such as Parkinson's

Eyelid conditions that cause eyelids to not close completely

Extended screen time on digital devices such as a computer, tablet or smart phone

Additionally, certain medicines may cause decreased tear production, including antihistamines, decongestants, hormone replacement therapy, antidepressants, and medicines for high blood pressure, acne, birth control, and Parkinson's disease, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Women are twice as likely to develop dry eye than men. Women who are pregnant or experiencing menopause are also more likely to have dry eye.

"A number of treatment options are available for dry eye that can help address symptoms and save sight," said Jeff Todd, president and CEO of Prevent Blindness. "We invite everyone to check out our free dry eye resources and make an appointment with an eye doctor to find out what type of treatment is best for them."

For more information on dry eye, please visit the Prevent Blindness resource page at PreventBlindness.org/dry-eye. Prevent Blindness also offers a free listing of vision care financial assistance services in English and Spanish at: PreventBlindness.org/vision-care-financial-assistance-information.

