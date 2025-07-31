July's Top 10 Celebrity Real Estate News: Adam Levine, Jim Carrey and Jennifer Lopez

Where Real Estate Is Never Boring! Post this

"Adam & Behati Moving On, Listing Their Gorgeous Montecito Mansion"

In 2022, NBC's "The Voice" coach and Maroon 5 leader, Adam Levine and supermodel wife, Behati Prinsloo, paid $52 million for a beautiful Montecito house that was originally built for actor Rob Lowe and his wife, Sheryl. Adam and Behati have now decided to sell the gorgeous home and are moving to be closer to their young children's school. They are asking $65 million for the 13,316-square-foot Georgian Colonial-style home on 3.4 acres.

"Jim Carrey's LA Home Is Finally Sold"

After over two years, Jim Carrey has sold his longtime LA home in the Brentwood neighborhood for $19.75 million. Jim was originally asking $28 million for the 12,700-square-foot, five-bedroom home. Jim has relocated to his Hawaii and Canadian homes.

"Ellen Lists UK Home Because of Horses"

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi have listed their United Kingdom farmhouse for $30 million. The expats bought the home in early 2024 for about $20 million and did extensive renovations to it, but it didn't have facilities for Portia's horses. Ellen explained to "People" magazine, "When we decided to live here full time, we knew that Portia couldn't live without her horses. "We needed a home that had a horse facility and pastures for them."

"Adam Lambert Takes Loss On Hollywood Hills Home"

In 2018, Adam Lambert paid $6.5 million for a beautiful four-bedroom home in the Hollywood Hills, which included a pool and spa, an outdoor kitchen, a fire pit, and a gym. Adam has now sold the home for $6.2 million, less than what he paid and quite a bit less than the $7.375 million he was asking.

"Cary Grant's Widow Lists Inherited Home"

The dashing Cary Grant died in 1986 and left his widow, Barbara Harris, an outdated home on a prime 2.9-acre Beverly Hills site. She tore the house down and built an ultramodern home over 15,000 square feet with views from the LA skyline to the Pacific Ocean. Barbara just listed it for $77.5 million.

"Josh Allen Lists SoCal Bachelor Pad"

Just a few weeks after his marriage to Hailee Steinfeld, Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen has listed his Dana Point, California home for sale at $8.5 million. Josh bought the four-bedroom, three-bathroom home in 2023 for $7.2 million.

"Bob Barker's Longtime Hollywood Hills Home"

In April 2024, British interior designer Julia Dempster paid $3.788 million, $800,000 over the asking price of $2.988 million, to buy the longtime home of the "Truth or Consequences" and "The Price Is Right" host Bob Barker. After an extensive makeover, Julia has listed the home for $8.2 million. The six-bedroom Spanish Colonial Revival-style home was built in 1929 in the historic Hollywood Hills Outpost Estates neighborhood. Barker lived in the home for 50 years and died in early 2023 at age 99.

"Tom Petty's Malibu Home Relists"

The Mediterranean-style home that Tom Petty bought in Malibu in 1998 is coming back to the market at $15.5 million. The property includes a 10,000-square-foot main home, a guest home, a recording studio, seven bedrooms, a pool and 2.6 acres. The home was previously listed at $19 million. Petty died in 2017.

"Tony Parker's Texas Waterpark Home For Friends"

Former NBA star Tony Parker has relisted his San Antonio home for $16.5 million. In addition to the 13,297-square-foot home, the property includes a Texas-sized backyard waterpark with slides, waterfalls, lazy rivers, and grottos. Also, a 5,992-square-foot gym, tennis court, greenhouse, and a Jurassic Park-themed entrance. Parker told the "New York Post", "My vision was to build something where I can host my family and my friends, and create memories. I like to host, and when my friends come from France, you know it's a long flight, so I wanted a place where they can come for long stays."

