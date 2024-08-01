July's Top 10 Celebrity Real Estate News: Nicolas Cage, Nicole Richie & Marilyn Monroe

Where Real Estate Is Never Boring! Post this

"Jimmy Buffett's Palm Beach Home"

Jimmy Buffett owned many homes in his lifetime, including homes in Beverly Hills, Palm Beach, West Palm Beach, Daytona Beach and Sag Harbor. His three-bedroom, 1,523-square-foot home in Palm Beach is for sale at $7.25 million.

"Nicolas Cage's Haunted Mansion"

A New Orleans mansion once owned by Nicolas Cage and which many believe is haunted is for sale at $10.25 million. Located in the French Quarter, the grand property has been the subject of ghost stories since 1834, when a fire destroyed much of the mansion, and seven mutilated slaves were discovered locked in the home. One of several New Orleans haunted homes but also one of the city's most beautiful homes, features include a wraparound balcony and a rooftop deck.

"Nicole Richie & Cameron Diaz Selling Beverly Hills Homes"

First, Benji Madden, and his wife, actress Cameron Diaz, put their Beverly Hills home on the market for $17.8 million. And now, Benji's brother Joel Madden, and his wife, actress Nicole Richie, have followed along, listing their Beverly Hills home for $12.95 million.

"Mandy Moore Lists Pasadena Home She Rescued"

In 2017, Mandy Moore and her future husband Taylor Goldsmith bought a 1950's mid-century in Pasadena that had been the victim of an unfortunate redo in the 1990s, which obscured the mid-century clean lines. Mandy and Taylor fixed the mistakes and have now listed the home for $6 million.

"The Teenage Judy Garland Home Sold"

The Los Angeles home that teen star Judy Garland bought in 1938, the same year she was signed to star in The Wizard of Oz, has sold for $11 million. Clearly, a showplace when it was built and featured in the most prominent home magazines at the time, such as Architectural Digest, the two-story white home and grounds are still a showplace with its circular-gated driveway, prestigious location, and timeless design. The home was built by Wallace Neff, who also designed homes for Mary Pickford and Douglas Fairbanks, Fredric March and Charlie Chaplin.

"Sean 'Diddy' Combs Lists LA Home $70 Million"

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has listed his LA home, the same home recently raided by federal agents, for $70 million. Sean bought the 17,000-square-foot home in LA's Holmby Hills neighborhood in 2014 for $39 million.

"Palm Beach Mizner Mansion Sells $148 Million"

A Palm Beach mansion designed by Addison Mizner has sold for $148 million. The home, with six bedrooms and over 22,000 square feet, was built in 1919 and undergone several restorations, including after a 2007 lightning strike. It is the fourth-highest sale ever of a Palm Beach condo or home. The buyer is reported to be Daren Metropoulos, who also bought the LA Playboy Mansion in 2016 for $100 million.

"NFL Star Lists Fort Lauderdale Beach Condo"

NFL star and Fort Lauderdale native Nick Bosa has listed his two-level beach condo for $1.75 million. Located in a popular Fort Lauderdale neighborhood, the three-bedroom, 2,097-square-foot condo includes three bedrooms, partial ocean views, and designer finishes. The condo building was completed in 2020, one of a dozen new Fort Lauderdale oceanfront condo buildings since 2015.

"From Will Rogers to Michelle Pfeiffer"

A home that was originally built for Will Rogers in the 1930s and more recently owned by Michelle Pfeiffer has just sold for $14.044 million. The ultra-private equestrian estate is set on 3.3 acres in the heart of LA's Pacific Palisades, where neighbors ride their horses down the street. The historic property includes five distinct structures: a main home, a staff house, a pool house, stables converted into a home gym, and a newly constructed two-story guest house.

