Jumana Capital Invests in The Ritz-Carlton Hotel & Residences, Houston, Strengthening Institutional Backing Behind Landmark Development

Jumana Capital has made a significant investment in The Ritz-Carlton Hotel & Residences, Houston, highlighting institutional confidence in one of the city's most anticipated luxury mixed-use developments. The project, developed by Deiso Moss, in collaboration with Marriott International, is set to introduce a full-service Ritz-Carlton Hotel alongside a collection of branded residences, elevating Houston's luxury landscape through an integrated hospitality and residential offering.

HOUSTON, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jumana Capital has made a significant investment in The Ritz-Carlton Hotel & Residences, Houston, highlighting institutional confidence in one of the city's most anticipated luxury mixed-use developments. The project, developed by Deiso Moss, in collaboration with Marriott International, is set to introduce a full-service Ritz-Carlton Hotel alongside a collection of branded residences, elevating Houston's luxury landscape through an integrated hospitality and residential offering.

Houston, the fourth-largest city in the United States, continues to attract residents, businesses and capital across healthcare, energy, logistics, technology, advanced manufacturing and professional services. These diversified economic drivers support sustained demand for high-quality residential and hospitality offerings aligned with global standards. The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Houston will introduce a service-driven ownership experience that represents a new scale and integration for the Houston market.

The investment reflects Jumana Capital's continued belief in Houston's long-term economic strength and growth prospects. Jumana invests across asset classes with a partnership-oriented approach. The 45-story development, located at 2120 Post Oak Boulevard in the Uptown-Galleria district, is planned to feature 156 guest rooms and suites within a full-service Ritz-Carlton Hotel, alongside 112 branded residences. Residence owners will benefit from curated hospitality programming, signature amenities and personalized service, as well as the global reach through Marriott International's ownership recognition platform, ONVIA, which provides residents with exclusive access and offerings within the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio.

Jumana Capital's investment is poised to strengthen the project's institutional foundation and align the development with a long-term capital partner known for deep investment and operating experience, combined with a robust network, across private and public holdings. Jumana is a private investment firm that partners with entrepreneur-led companies across asset classes to build enduring businesses in North America. Jumana has a well-known track record of sustained value creation.

"Jumana Capital's investment in this iconic project reflects a simple belief: Houston is a city worth building for. It reflects our long-term commitment to Houston, a city that continues to evolve and elevate itself on a global scale. The investment embodies the key criteria of opportunities we seek: a differentiated asset in a durable market, supported by experienced operators," said Tanner Moran, Managing Director of Jumana Capital. "We believe this project signals a new chapter for luxury living in Houston and underscores the city's growing relevance on the national stage."

For the development team at Deiso Moss, the investment underscores the project's positioning at a moment when demand for hospitality-driven residential offerings continues to expand.

"The Ritz-Carlton Hotel & Residences, Houston represents a meaningful evolution in the city's luxury landscape," said Andrew Deiso, partner and co-founder of Deiso Moss, the developer of The Ritz-Carlton Hotel & Residences, Houston. "The combination of hospitality and residential at this scale introduces a level of integration not currently present in the market. Jumana's investment and partnership reinforces the strength and long-term vision behind the development. We are excited for what the future holds."

About Jumana

Jumana is a private investment firm specializing in partnerships with entrepreneur-led companies that are looking to transform into enduring businesses. As a single-family office with an evergreen, flexible capital base, we leverage our deep operating expertise, investment experience, robust network, and existing public and private holdings to help professionalize and accelerate growth in each partnership. www.jumanacapital.com

About Deiso Moss

Founded in 2018, Houston-based Deiso Moss is led by visionary developers Andrew Deiso and Taylor Moss, who assemble best-in-class teams of designers, architects, partners, and builders working to develop premiere properties in greater Houston and beyond. Deiso Moss' vision for Houston weaves the city's stability and legacy with the next phase of its growth, delivering luxury hospitality and residential experiences consistent with similar global cities with rich histories and diversified economies. Learn more about Deiso Moss here.

The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Houston are not owned, developed, or sold by Marriott International, Inc. or its affiliates ("Marriott"). 2120 POST OAK VEHICLE, LLC uses The Ritz-Carlton trademarks and trade names under a license from Marriott, which has not confirmed the accuracy of any of the statements or representations made herein. If this license is terminated early, 2120 Post Oak Vehicle, LLC will no longer have any right to use The Ritz-Carlton brand, trade names or trademarks in connection with the residential project and the residential project may no longer be associated with The Ritz-Carlton brand or have any right to use The Ritz-Carlton Residences brand, trade names or trademarks.

Media Contact

Media Contact, The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Houston, 1 214-769-2671, [email protected]

SOURCE The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Houston