Jumbo's Pumpkin Patch Celebrates 30th Anniversary: A Legacy of Family, Farming, and Fun

For over 150 years, the Huffer family has been farming in Middletown Valley, deeply rooted in its rolling hills and fertile fields. Spanning seven generations, their connection to this land is not just one of ownership but of stewardship, preserving the natural beauty and agricultural traditions that have defined this region.

Through the challenges and triumphs of each passing generation, the Huffer family farm has remained a constant—a symbol of hard work, dedication, and enduring values. The family's commitment to their land and community is evident, from the carefully tended fields to the historic buildings that stand as a testament to their heritage.

In 1994, the Huffers diversified their farming operation and opened Jumbo's Pumpkin Patch. What started as a modest 1.5-acre pumpkin patch with a roadside wagon has since blossomed into one of the top 10 pumpkin patches in the United States, honored for its family-friendly atmosphere and variety of autumn activities.

Now, as Jumbo's Pumpkin Patch celebrates its 30th anniversary, visitors can expect an extra-special season filled with the tradition and warmth that have made it a beloved fall destination for families across the region.

Throughout the season, families can enjoy classic attractions such as:

Pick-Your-Own Pumpkin Patch – With over 10 varieties of pumpkins to choose from.

Corn Maze – A fun challenge for visitors of all ages.

Hayrides – Enjoy scenic rides through the beautiful countryside.

Farm Animal Exhibits – Perfect for kids and animal lovers alike.

Local Crafts and Goods – Explore handcrafted items and locally sourced products.

Seasonal Food – Delicious autumn treats, including apple cider and kettle corn.

The Huffer family remains dedicated to preserving the charm of Middletown Valley and sharing their farming heritage with all who visit. Whether picking the perfect pumpkin or enjoying a hayride, guests become part of the Huffer family's story, contributing to a legacy that stretches back over a century.

"For us, farming is not just a livelihood—it's a way of life, and we are honored to share that with our community," said Marty Huffer. "Jumbo's Pumpkin Patch has grown beyond our wildest dreams, and we are excited to celebrate 30 years of welcoming families to our farm."

Jumbo's Pumpkin Patch is open for the 2024 season, with hours from 10am-6pm, and will remain open through October 31st, 2024.

For more information, visit jumbos.org or follow Jumbo's Pumpkin Patch on social media for updates and event details.

