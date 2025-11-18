Jump N Bounce Celebrates 15 Years and 20,000 Events Serving Orange County, CA With Bounce House Rentals, Obstacle Courses, Water Slides and Carnival Games

Jump N Bounce is celebrating more than 15 years in business and over 20,000 successful events as the most trusted provider of inflatable and event rentals in Orange County, CA. Known for clean equipment, reliable service and a stress-free rental experience, the company offers bounce houses, obstacle courses, slides, carnival games and more. With 400+ five-star reviews, Jump N Bounce continues to support families, schools, churches and businesses throughout Orange County.
ORANGE, Calif., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jump N Bounce, a trusted provider of bounce house rentals in Orange County, is celebrating more than 15 years in business and over 20,000 successful events for schools, churches, businesses, neighborhoods, and parties across Orange County, CA.
Known for clean equipment, reliable service and a stress-free rental experience, Jump N Bounce has become the preferred choice among families, PTAs, churches and businesses. With more than 400 five-star reviews, the company continues to grow its reputation as Orange County's most dependable provider of inflatable and event rentals.
Jump N Bounce offers one of the largest selections of inflatable event equipment including:
- Bounce house rentals in Orange County, CA
- Obstacle course rentals in Orange County, CA
- Carnival game rentals in Orange County, CA
- Slide rentals in Orange County, CA
- Water slide rentals in Orange County, CA
- Interactive game rentals
- Event add-ons and staff support
Their full catalog of inflatables and services can be viewed at: https://www.jumpnbounce.com/viewallrentals/
All inflatables are fully cleaned, sanitized and safety-inspected before every event.
As a fully insured, park approved and California PTA approved vendor, Jump N Bounce meets the requirements for many Orange County school districts, city parks and church organizations. The company's on-time delivery guarantee and professional staff ensure a smooth process including delivery, setup, safety checks and takedown.
Jump N Bounce serves clients throughout nearly every city in Orange County, CA, including Aliso Viejo, Anaheim, Anaheim Hills, Brea, Buena Park, Corona Del Mar, Costa Mesa, Coto De Caza, Cypress, Dana Point, Fountain Valley, Fullerton, Garden Grove, Huntington Beach, Irvine, La Habra, La Palma, Ladera Ranch, Laguna Beach, Laguna Hills, Laguna Niguel, Lake Forest, Los Alamitos, Midway City, Mission Viejo, Newport Beach, Newport Coast, North Tustin, Orange, Placentia, Rancho Mission Viejo, Rancho Santa Margarita, Rossmoor, San Clemente, San Juan Capistrano, Santa Ana, Seal Beach, Silverado, Stanton, Trabuco Canyon, Tustin, Villa Park, Westminster and Yorba Linda.
For more information or to reserve equipment for an upcoming event, visit https://www.jumpnbounce.com/
Media Contact
Daniel Pedroza, Jump N Bounce, 1 714-744-4433, [email protected], jumpnbounce.com
SOURCE Jump N Bounce
