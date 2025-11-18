Jump N Bounce Celebrates 15 Years and 20,000 Events Serving Orange County, CA With Bounce House Rentals, Obstacle Courses, Water Slides and Carnival Games

"Reaching over 20,000 events is a milestone that reflects the trust our community has placed in us," said Daniel Pedroza, CEO of Jump N Bounce. "We're grateful to the families, schools and organizations across Orange County who continue to rely on us for safe, clean and fun inflatable rentals." Post this

Jump N Bounce offers one of the largest selections of inflatable event equipment including:

Bounce house rentals in Orange County, CA

Obstacle course rentals in Orange County, CA

Carnival game rentals in Orange County, CA

Slide rentals in Orange County, CA

Water slide rentals in Orange County, CA

Interactive game rentals

Event add-ons and staff support

Their full catalog of inflatables and services can be viewed at: https://www.jumpnbounce.com/viewallrentals/

All inflatables are fully cleaned, sanitized and safety-inspected before every event.

As a fully insured, park approved and California PTA approved vendor, Jump N Bounce meets the requirements for many Orange County school districts, city parks and church organizations. The company's on-time delivery guarantee and professional staff ensure a smooth process including delivery, setup, safety checks and takedown.

Jump N Bounce serves clients throughout nearly every city in Orange County, CA, including Aliso Viejo, Anaheim, Anaheim Hills, Brea, Buena Park, Corona Del Mar, Costa Mesa, Coto De Caza, Cypress, Dana Point, Fountain Valley, Fullerton, Garden Grove, Huntington Beach, Irvine, La Habra, La Palma, Ladera Ranch, Laguna Beach, Laguna Hills, Laguna Niguel, Lake Forest, Los Alamitos, Midway City, Mission Viejo, Newport Beach, Newport Coast, North Tustin, Orange, Placentia, Rancho Mission Viejo, Rancho Santa Margarita, Rossmoor, San Clemente, San Juan Capistrano, Santa Ana, Seal Beach, Silverado, Stanton, Trabuco Canyon, Tustin, Villa Park, Westminster and Yorba Linda.

For more information or to reserve equipment for an upcoming event, visit https://www.jumpnbounce.com/

Daniel Pedroza, Jump N Bounce, 1 714-744-4433, [email protected], jumpnbounce.com

