Jump Technologies® recognized in the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Real-Time Health Systems Technologies, 2023

Jump Technologies' solutions help hospitals undertake their journey toward achieving their revenue and cost objectives by providing a total solution for managing and tracking materials from the moment they land on the dock, until they are consumed by the patient. Hospitals using the platform can reduce stockouts, reduce time staff spends in par locations, reduce the waste associated with bad preference cards, identify revenue leakage in their ORs and get an understanding of how physicians are using materials in their cases. The results include better financial performance for the hospital, and improved care for their patients.

"We're thrilled to be identified as a Sample Vendor in the Gartner Hype Cycle report for RTHS," said John Freund, President and CEO of Jump Technologies. "We believe this Gartner recognition is a testament to our platform's ability to help hospitals improve their financial performance. This comes at a crucial time as hospital costs have skyrocketed and elective procedures remain below expectations. Hospitals have never been under the type of financial pressure we see today. We thank Gartner for their thoughtful analysis and look forward to working with hospitals to help them achieve their financial and patient care goals."

Visit http://www.cutcost.today to help understand the financial impact of implementing real time health system technologies in a hospital.

About Jump Technologies

Headquartered in Eagan, MN, Jump Technologies creates safe, simple, and cost-effective solutions that help hospitals reduce stock outs, overordering, and waste, while increasing revenues and improving patient care. The company's JumpStock solution facilitates data-driven decision making that allows hospitals to save time, free up cash, and improve nurse satisfaction with supply chain. To learn more, visit http://www.jumptech.com or call (888) 373-7226. Follow Jump Technologies on LinkedIn and Twitter @JumpTechNews.

