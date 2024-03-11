Jun Wang Handpicked as March 2024 Microsoft Dynamics 365 Community Spotlight Honoree

Jun Wang, a seasoned Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central Functional Consultant at Queue Associates, has been recognized as the March 2024 Dynamics 365 Community Spotlight Honoree by Microsoft. With over a decade of experience collaborating with partners, ISVs, and end-users, Jun has secured the second position on the Community Leaderboard for his valuable contributions.

