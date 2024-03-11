Jun Wang Handpicked as March 2024 Microsoft Dynamics 365 Community Spotlight Honoree

Jun Wang, a seasoned Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central Functional Consultant at Queue Associates, has been recognized as the March 2024 Dynamics 365 Community Spotlight Honoree by Microsoft. With over a decade of experience collaborating with partners, ISVs, and end-users, Jun has secured the second position on the Community Leaderboard for his valuable contributions.
TORONTO, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jun Wang, a certified Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central Functional Consultant at Queue Associates, brings a decade of experience in collaboration with partners, ISVs, and end-users. Jun and everyone at Queue Associates are delighted that Microsoft handpicked him as the March 2024 Dynamics 365 Community Spotlight Honoree. He also secured the second position on the Community Leaderboard for his valuable contributions to aiding fellow members.
Jun's proficiency spans warehousing, WMS, manufacturing, inventory management, and MRP, and he holds top-level certifications in business analysis (CBAP) and project management (PMP). His deep knowledge of Dynamics 365 Business Central and Dynamics NAV enhances efficiency for Queue's diverse clientele, integrating tools like mobile scanners and visual scheduling for precise tracking and improved reporting. Jun's passion lies in configuring Business Central, ensuring well-trained users and seamless alignment with the latest technological advancements.
Reflecting on his achievement, Jun expressed, "The Microsoft Dynamics 365 community embodies a vibrant ecosystem of collaboration and innovation, where diverse expertise converges to inspire transformative solutions. I truly value this community's unwavering commitment to mutual growth, knowledge sharing, and a shared vision of harnessing technology to achieve excellence and empower organizations worldwide."
Art Pugach, Global Chief Technology Officer at Queue Associates, is thrilled about but unsurprised by Jun having been named the March Spotlight honoree: "Jun is a highly skilled technologist with expertise in operations, functional domains, project management, and focus on customer satisfaction. This accomplishment underscores his genuine commitment to excellence, which is notable but not unexpected, given the consistent benefits he provides to Queue's clients and his reputation among Dynamics 365 leaders. His continued dedication to simplifying complexities and driving efficiency always yields positive outcomes for everyone involved."
