Juna Introduces At-Home MicrobiomeIQ™ Gut Health Test Kit

DANA POINT, Calif., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading women's wellness brand, Juna, best known for their plant-powered wellness products that optimize the body, proving plants can be just as effective as quick-fix pharmaceuticals announces the launch of their newest innovation, The MicrobiomeIQ™ Gut Health Test Kit. This convenient, at-home test allows you to take control of your gut health by providing personalized insights into the diversity and balance of bacteria and fungi in your gut. The MicrobiomeIQ™ Gut Health Test Kit not only identifies key species living in your gut but also highlights areas where your gut microbiome may be in dysbiosis, offering actionable recommendations for nutrition, lifestyle, and supplementation - because you can't solve the problems of today, with the products of yesterday.

Juna's MicrobiomeIQ™ Gut Health Test Kit ($195, HSA/FSA available) offers consumers a comprehensive analysis of their microbiome Utilizing advanced sequencing methods - 16S and ITS rNA sequencing technologies, this state-of-the-art test evaluates tens of thousands of fungal and bacterial species. These sequencing methods are the gold standard of bacterial and fungal analysis providing you with unparalleled accuracy and depth of insight.

Using these methods, Juna's MicrobiomeIQ™ Gut Health Test Kit generates consumers a detailed Gut Score™. This score is derived from four key criteria: microbiome diversity, phyla balance, presence of beneficial species, and prevalence of pathogenic species—the higher the score, the healthier the gut.

What sets this test apart from many others on the market is its score testing is performed at a tier one medical research laboratory, Case Western Reserve University, one of the top 16 medical research universities in the US and its comparative analysis is powered by the largest microbiome inter-kingdom dataset in the world. "The gut microbiome plays a crucial role in overall health and well-being, influencing everything from digestion and immune function to mood and cognitive health. With Juna's MicrobiomeIQ™ Gut Health Test Kit we are empowering individuals to take proactive steps towards optimizing their gut health and enhancing their quality of life," says Jewel Zimmer, Co-Founder, Juna.

Juna's MicrobiomeIQ™ Gut Health Test Kit features a user-friendly at-home stool sample collection process. Users collect their samples and return them using a prepaid envelope for analysis. Results are typically available within four weeks to five weeks, providing timely insights into gut health.

Key features of the Juna Gut Test include:

Comprehensive Analysis: The test assesses the abundance and diversity of bacterial species in the gut, providing a detailed profile of the individual's microbiome composition.

Personalized Insights: Users receive personalized recommendations based on their unique gut microbiome, including dietary and lifestyle modifications as well as supplement protocols tailored to support their individual gut health.

User-Friendly Experience: The at-home testing kit is designed for convenience and ease of use, allowing individuals to collect their samples with minimal effort and hassle.

Scientific Rigor: Backed by rigorous scientific research and clinical validation, the test delivers reliable and accurate results that users can trust.

Ongoing Support: Juna offers ongoing support and guidance to help users interpret their test results and implement recommendations effectively.

"We believe testing is the future of wellness and longevity. Everyone should have access to their own health data and knowledge of what is happening within their body. Juna's MicrobiomeIQ™ Gut Health Test is an affordable way to take control of your health and delivers a clear Gut Health Score so you know where to start. You can test, then incorporate the lifestyle, diet, supplement suggestions and then test again to see the progress you have made. It's easy, convenient, and affordable. Just as wellness should be!" - Taylor Lamb, Co-founder at Juna. "So many people mention that they don't know where to start and don't have the extra money to see a functional medicine doctor. Juna's MicrobiomeIQ™ Gut Health Test is the perfect place to start so you can truly measure your impact along your wellness journey."

To learn more about the Juna Gut Test visit juna-world.com and @juna.world on instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT JUNA

Juna is a leading female-founded wellness brand dedicated to promoting natural health and vitality. Juna is reaching the do-it-all generation across the nation with their plant-powered products that optimize the body - proving plants can be just as effective as quick-fix pharmaceuticals and provide long lasting, long term benefits. Juna is revolutionizing the wellness industry with plant powered solutions to combat top problems we are facing in the modern world, from detoxifying to deep sleep. With products such as the Juna Detox Drops, Nightcap Sleep Gummies, Detox Enzymes, and Gut Therapy, Founders Jewel Zimmer and Taylor Lamb are on a mission to help women everywhere feel their best through science backed, plant-powered alternatives. Because you can't solve the problems of today, with the products of yesterday.

