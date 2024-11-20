Junction Education Named to Fast Company's Fourth Annual List of the Next Big Things in Tech

Petra Recter, Director of Content and Digital Strategy for Higher Education at Oxford University Press added "We're excited to bring Course Sherpa™ to Oxford Insight in 2025 continuing our tradition of thoughtfully integrating high-quality authored content with student-centered course innovation." Post this

Princeton, New Jersey, November 19, 2024 — Junction Education, a leading courseware platform partner to educational publishers, today announced that it has been named to Fast Company's fourth annual Next Big Things in Tech list, honoring emerging technology that has a profound impact for industries—from education and sustainability to robotics and artificial intelligence.

This year, 138 technologies developed by established companies, startups, or research teams are featured for their potential to revolutionize the lives of consumers, businesses, and society overall. While not all technologies are available in the market yet, each is reaching key milestones to have a proven impact in the next five years.

Junction Education was excited to partner with Oxford University Press to bring to life the power of artificial intelligence and large language models in higher education. Trained specifically on protected partner content, Junction's Course Sherpa™ provides a friendly, relatable partner to students as they study and learn – without having to leave their course. Whether it's providing quick summaries of a topic, walking through practical examples or generating practice questions before an exam Course Sherpa™ expertly guides student learning and exploration across courses.

Vineet Madan, CEO of Junction Education, said "There is no one approach to navigating a college course, and that's where most platforms fall short. Course Sherpa™ builds on our innovative adaptive learning system to guide millions of students in their individual learning journeys."

Petra Recter, Director of Content and Digital Strategy for Higher Education at Oxford University Press added "We're excited to bring Course Sherpa™ to Oxford Insight in 2025 continuing our tradition of thoughtfully integrating our high-quality authored content with student-centered course innovation that optimizes the teaching and learning experience."

"The Next Big Things in Tech provides a fascinating glimpse at near- and long-term technological breakthroughs across a variety of sectors," says Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "Spanning everything from semiconductors to agricultural gene editing, the companies featured in this year's list are tackling some of the world's most pressing and vexing problems."

