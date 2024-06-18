June Events Showcase the Growing Demand for Pumps & Compressors Needed for Carbon Capture, Hydrogen Processing & Chemical Applications

Sundyne's product development teams are working aggressively to ensure that our pumps & compressors address today's evolving needs, and the feedback we get from customers, channel partners, licensors and EPCs that attend these events is invaluable. Post this

Also next week, Sundyne is exhibiting and sponsoring the H2 & CCUS Tech Expo, on June 26-27 at the NRG center in Houston. Participating in Booth #816, Sundyne will be located at the intersection of the CCUS Expo and the Hydrogen Expo, where it will showcase multi-stage centrifugal compressors, PPI diaphragm compressors, LMV centrifugal pumps, and sealless magnetic drive pumps.

At the Expo, Sundyne's Vice President of Product Management Kal Al Labadi, Sundyne's Vice President of Renewables Keith Hamilton, and several product and technology experts from Sundyne's Clean Energy business unit will meet with Sundyne's EPC partners and customers. Sundyne has recently authored white papers on Carbon Capture and Ammonia production, and the Sundyne team will discuss this material at the show.

Chemical, Industrial and Refining Updates:

Last week, Sundyne exhibited at ACHEMA in Frankfurt, where it is showcased pumps & compressors for the processing industries, including chemical, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, hydrogen, ammonia and carbon capture markets. The five-day event attracted dozens of Sundyne Channel Partners, and hundreds of customers & prospects to the Sundyne booth, where they discussed application challenges and evaluated Sundyne solutions to address those challenges.

Also last week, Sundyne sponsored the Honeywell UOP HF Roundtable event in San Diego. Sundyne's Product Line Manager for Sealless Pumps, Hannah Verrall shared a presentation on the UOP approved HMD Kontro Sealless Magnetic Drive Pump solution for use in HF Acid Alkylation and the journey to eliminate leakage in this challenging market. Sundyne HMD has engineered a unique casting process for use in HF Acid, that uses optimized high nickel alloy materials along with a new validation method of Non-Destructive Examination (NDE) for the pump casing. This adapted casting solution coupled with the HMD sealless magnetic drive design and secondary containment technology has been proven to withstand the rigors of HF Acid service. This sealless pumping solution is becoming widely deployed in refineries around the world in HF Acid Alkylation units.

"These events provide valuable face-to-face time with customers, channel partners, licensors and EPCs that leverage our technology in their solutions," said Sundyne's Kal Al Labadi. "Our product development teams are working aggressively to ensure that our pumps & compressors address today's evolving needs, and the feedback we get from these types of events is invaluable."

