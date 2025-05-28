June is Cataract Month at Prevent Blindness, Providing Educational Resources on the Leading Cause of Vision Loss in the United States

"We encourage everyone to be proactive about their eye health, including getting regular eye care, and talking to your eye care professional about cataract risks and what steps you can take to protect your vision today and for tomorrow." - Jeff Todd, president and CEO of Prevent Blindness. Post this

In fact, according to the [National Eye Institute, more than half of all Americans age 80 or older either have cataract or have had surgery to remove cataract. Cataract surgery is one of the most common operations in the United States.

In addition to aging, other factors may cause cataracts to form. Eye infections, some medicines (such as steroids), injuries or exposure to intense heat or radiation may cause cataracts. Too much exposure to non-visible sunlight (called UV or ultraviolet light) and various diseases, such as diabetes or metabolic disorders, may also contribute to cataract formation.

[Symptoms of cataract include:

Vision is cloudy or blurry

Colors appear faded

Difficulty in seeing well at night

Lamps, sunlight, or headlights seem too bright

Halos appear around lights

Double vision (this sometimes goes away as the cataract gets bigger)

Frequent changes in the prescription of glasses or contact lenses

Prevent Blindness offers the Focus on Eye Health Expert Series episode "Understanding Cataract" featuring Albert Cheung, MD, Cataract, Cornea, Anterior Segment Specialist with Virginia Eye Consultants and Assistant Professor at Eastern Virginia Medical School, Department of Ophthalmology.

The American Academy of Ophthalmology states that during cataract surgery, an eye surgeon will remove the eye's cloudy natural lens. Then, he or she will replace it with an artificial lens. This new lens is called an intraocular lens (or IOL). For those who have had cataract surgery recommended by their eye doctors, Prevent Blindness offers the dedicated webpage, PreventBlindness.org/cataract-surgery, and the printable "Guide to Cataract Surgery."

"We know that with age, the likelihood of developing cataract increases," said Jeff Todd, president and CEO of Prevent Blindness. "We encourage everyone to be proactive about their eye health, including getting regular eye care, and talking to your eye care professional about cataract risks and what steps you can take to protect your vision today and for tomorrow."

For free information on cataract or cataract surgery, please visit PreventBlindness.org/cataract. For a listing of vision care financial assistance programs in English and Spanish, visit PreventBlindness.org/vision-care-financial-assistance-information/.

