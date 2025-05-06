June Skin Announces Nationwide Expansion, Launching 14 New Education Centers and Growing to 45 States

Revolutionary Concierge Medical Aesthetics Platform Rapidly Scales Across the U.S.
NEW YORK, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- June Skin, the AI-powered platform redefining how medical aesthetics are delivered, announced today its largest expansion to date — opening 14 new training centers and now operating in 45 states across the country.
As the first national brand delivering premium, concierge aesthetic services through licensed nurses, June Skin empowers providers to launch their own mobile practices while giving clients access to luxury treatments from the comfort of home.
The newly launched June Skin training studios include:
- New York, NY
- Denver, CO
- Chicago, IL
- Phoenix, AZ
- Dallas, TX
- Los Angeles, CA
- Washington, D.C.
- San Francisco, CA
- Seattle, WA
- Boston, MA
- Detroit, MI
- Charlotte, NC
- Minneapolis, MN
- St. Louis, MO
This expansion cements June Skin's position as the fastest-growing med spa in the country, offering services like Botox and chemical peels through a seamless, web-based experience.
"Patients today want convenience, transparency, and expertise — and nurses want flexibility and ownership," said Alena Huberts, CEO and Co-Founder of June Skin. "We're creating a future where high-quality aesthetic care isn't tied to expensive clinics, but delivered wherever patients are. With safety, standards, and stunning results."
With more than 300 nurses already onboarded, June Skin is positioned to disrupt the U.S. aesthetics market. Its asset-light model, combining national branding, digital scheduling, training, compliance, inventory support, and AI support agents, enables nurses to operate independently while delivering a premium, trusted client experience under the June name.
"We are just getting started," Huberts added. "June Skin is on track to become the first nationwide household name in medical aesthetics, built in partnership with the most talented nurses in the country."
About June Skin
June Skin is a digital-first platform empowering licensed nurses to deliver premium concierge aesthetic services directly to clients. By combining seamless technology, trusted clinical oversight, and national branding, June Skin is redefining access to beauty and wellness.
Learn more at www.bookjune.com.
