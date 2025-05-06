June Skin Announces Nationwide Expansion, Launching 14 New Education Centers and Growing to 45 States

"We're creating a future where high-quality aesthetic care isn't tied to expensive clinics, but delivered wherever patients are. With safety, standards, and stunning results." — Alena Huberts, CEO & Co-Founder Post this

The newly launched June Skin training studios include:

New York, NY

Denver, CO

Chicago, IL

Phoenix, AZ

Dallas, TX

Los Angeles, CA

Washington, D.C.

San Francisco, CA

Seattle, WA

Boston, MA

Detroit, MI

Charlotte, NC

Minneapolis, MN

St. Louis, MO

This expansion cements June Skin's position as the fastest-growing med spa in the country, offering services like Botox and chemical peels through a seamless, web-based experience.

"Patients today want convenience, transparency, and expertise — and nurses want flexibility and ownership," said Alena Huberts, CEO and Co-Founder of June Skin. "We're creating a future where high-quality aesthetic care isn't tied to expensive clinics, but delivered wherever patients are. With safety, standards, and stunning results."

With more than 300 nurses already onboarded, June Skin is positioned to disrupt the U.S. aesthetics market. Its asset-light model, combining national branding, digital scheduling, training, compliance, inventory support, and AI support agents, enables nurses to operate independently while delivering a premium, trusted client experience under the June name.

"We are just getting started," Huberts added. "June Skin is on track to become the first nationwide household name in medical aesthetics, built in partnership with the most talented nurses in the country."

