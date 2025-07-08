June Updates for NetZoom Visio Stencils Library of Data Center and Networking Devices

NetZoom® recently reported its June updates to the NetZoom Visio Stencils Device library of network and data center infrastructure devices including devices from Alcatel-Lucent, Axon, Cisco Systems, Corelight, Cubro, Deciso, Dell Computer, Everfox, Extreme Networks, Fortinet, GIGABYTE Technology, Green Revolution Cooling, IBM, Meraki, Pure Storage, Trend Micro, and more.
CHICAGO, July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NetZoom, Inc., the maker of the NetZoom Visio Stencils Device Library, the largest collection of manufacturer-specific equipment stencils for designing, diagramming and documenting network and data center assets and audio/video networks, released many new Visio Stencils during June.
"NetZoom releases Visio Stencils of innovative products that improve performance, monitoring and security of corporate networks and data centers so that our customers can create accurate rack elevations and network diagrams representing their installations and proposed changes. The NetZoom library team fulfills customer requests and releases stencils for new manufacturer devices on a weekly basis," stated Sara Clark, President at NetZoom, Inc.
The following is a sampling of the newly released stencils. Visit www.VisioStencils.com to review the entire collection.
Manufacturer / Device Product Lines
- Alcatel-Lucent / OmniSwitch
- Axon / Synapse
- Cisco Systems / Stealthwatch, Catalyst IR1800 Rugged Series Router, Catalyst IE9300 Rugged Series, Cisco 8200 Series Routers
- Corelight / Sensors
- Cubro / Network Taps, PacketMaster
- Deciso / OPNsense
- Dell Computer / PowerScale, PowerEdge R-Series, OptiPlex, PowerProtect
- Everfox / Isolation Appliance
- Extreme Networks / 5320 Series, 5420 Series, 7830 Series, 8730 Series, ipe Series
- Fortinet / FortiAIOPS, FortiAP, FortiBranchSASE, FortiExtenderVehicle, FortiGate Rugged, FortiNDR, FortiSwitch
- GIGABYTE Technology / Rackmount Server
- Green Revolution Cooling / ICEraQ Series 10
- IBM / Power 10 Series
- Meraki / MS Series
- Pure Storage / FlashArray
- Trend Micro / Deep Discovery
NetZoom Visio Stencils is the world's largest library of device stencils used by professional IT/AV designers worldwide who use Microsoft® Visio® for their technical diagramming. The Device Library includes device stencils for racks, servers, storage, networking, telecom, security, and infrastructure devices for network and data center use. The library also includes stencils for audio, video, and home theater devices for integrators and contractors designing audio/video installations.
Availability
NetZoom Visio Stencils are available for download 24x7 from the customer portal. Customer requested shapes are created free of charge and released within a week. For more information on a subscription, call 630-281-6464 or visit VisioStencils.com
About NetZoom
Founded in 1995, NetZoom, Inc. is an Illinois corporation with headquarters in the Chicago area. The company's NetZoom software enables data center professionals around the world to effectively model, manage, monitor, and maximize IT and Facility infrastructure.
For more information, please visit NetZoom.com.
NetZoom is a trademark of NetZoom, Inc. All others are registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective owners.
Media Contact
Marketing Department, NetZoom, Inc., 1 630-281-6464, [email protected], https://visiostencils.com/
