June Updates for NetZoom Visio Stencils Library of Data Center and Networking Devices

NetZoom releases Visio Stencils of innovative products that improve performance, monitoring and security of corporate networks and data centers so that our customers can create accurate rack elevations and network diagrams representing their installations and proposed changes.

The following is a sampling of the newly released stencils. Visit www.VisioStencils.com to review the entire collection.

Manufacturer / Device Product Lines

Alcatel-Lucent / OmniSwitch

Axon / Synapse

Cisco Systems / Stealthwatch, Catalyst IR1800 Rugged Series Router, Catalyst IE9300 Rugged Series, Cisco 8200 Series Routers

Corelight / Sensors

Cubro / Network Taps, PacketMaster

Deciso / OPNsense

Dell Computer / PowerScale, PowerEdge R-Series, OptiPlex, PowerProtect

Everfox / Isolation Appliance

Extreme Networks / 5320 Series, 5420 Series, 7830 Series, 8730 Series, ipe Series

Fortinet / FortiAIOPS, FortiAP, FortiBranchSASE, FortiExtenderVehicle, FortiGate Rugged, FortiNDR, FortiSwitch

GIGABYTE Technology / Rackmount Server

Green Revolution Cooling / ICEraQ Series 10

IBM / Power 10 Series

Meraki / MS Series

Pure Storage / FlashArray

Trend Micro / Deep Discovery

NetZoom Visio Stencils is the world's largest library of device stencils used by professional IT/AV designers worldwide who use Microsoft® Visio® for their technical diagramming. The Device Library includes device stencils for racks, servers, storage, networking, telecom, security, and infrastructure devices for network and data center use. The library also includes stencils for audio, video, and home theater devices for integrators and contractors designing audio/video installations.

Availability

NetZoom Visio Stencils are available for download 24x7 from the customer portal. Customer requested shapes are created free of charge and released within a week. For more information on a subscription, call 630-281-6464 or visit VisioStencils.com

About NetZoom

Founded in 1995, NetZoom, Inc. is an Illinois corporation with headquarters in the Chicago area. The company's NetZoom software enables data center professionals around the world to effectively model, manage, monitor, and maximize IT and Facility infrastructure.

For more information, please visit NetZoom.com.

