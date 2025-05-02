Juneau Construction Company and PMG Celebrate Breaking Ground on One Twenty Brickell Residences in Miami

We are honored to partner with PMG again on a project that will deliver sophisticated luxury living to Brickell and contribute to the continued growth and vitality in one of Miami's most dynamic neighborhoods. Post this

As general contractor, Juneau Construction Company will lead the construction of One Twenty Brickell Residences, turning design plans into a tangible physical reality, as they work in close partnership with PMG to help transform the development into a new Miami landmark.

"We are honored to partner with PMG again on a project that will deliver sophisticated luxury living to Brickell and contribute to the continued growth and vitality in one of Miami's most dynamic neighborhoods," said Russ Beck, VP South Florida Operations at Juneau Construction Company. "This groundbreaking marks the beginning of an exciting journey, and our team is proud to play a significant role in bringing PMG's vision to life."

Located at 120 SW 8th Street, One Twenty Brickell Residences will offer sweeping views of the Brickell and Downtown Miami skylines as well as Biscayne Bay. Residents will also enjoy convenient access to the Brickell Metro Mover and Metrorail stations, allowing seamless connectivity to Coral Gables, Coconut Grove, Downtown Miami and the high-speed Brightline rail.

"At One Twenty Brickell Residences, we are redefining modern city living by blending luxury, wellness and smart design in the heart of Brickell," said Ryan Shear, Managing Partner at PMG. "More than just a collection of sophisticated homes, we are introducing a new standard of living for the modern cosmopolitan, centered on connectivity, balance and the vibrant spirit of Miami."

The project, expected to be completed in 2028, will provide residents unparalleled access to Brickell's thriving business, dining and entertainment hubs, along with stunning city views, while helping drive Miami's next era of growth as a vibrant global living destination.

About Juneau Construction Company

Juneau Construction Company is a top-ranked, woman-owned construction management firm specializing in multifamily, commercial, higher education, student housing, and hospitality projects. With a commitment to transforming local communities, Juneau leverages sustainable building practices and innovative construction methodologies to deliver award-winning projects. Operating out of Atlanta, Miami, and Tampa, Juneau provides best-in-class experiences for its clients, ensuring every project enhances the community it's impacting.

About PMG

Since 1991, Property Markets Group (PMG) has grown into a premier national investment, development, and asset management firm focused on large-scale mixed-use residential projects. Today PMG is run by Managing Partners Ryan Shear and Dan Kaplan, currently operating across Florida, New York, Colorado, Tennessee, and Georgia. Their vertically integrated team has departments specializing in acquisitions and land use, design and architecture, construction management, capital markets, asset management, sales and marketing, as well as significant in-house legal and accounting capabilities.

PMG's current pipeline across pre-development, construction, lease-up, and sell-out totals more than 10,000 residential units and over 20 million square feet of development. Previously announced rental projects under the Society Living brand include locations in Denver, Nashville, Atlanta, Brooklyn, Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, and Miami. Notable current condominium projects include 111 West 57th Street in New York City; E11EVEN® Club Hotel & Residences & E11EVEN® Club Residences Beyond, 38 West Eleventh Residences, One Twenty Brickell Residences, Waldorf Astoria Hotel & Residences and The Elser Hotel & Residences in Miami; Sage Intracoastal in Fort Lauderdale; One Park Sarasota on Florida's west coast; and Waldorf Astoria Residences Denver Cherry Creek in Colorado. PMG is additionally growing its Affordable Housing division nationally. For more information, visit propertymg.com.

