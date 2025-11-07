Juneau Construction Company Celebrates Project Completion as National Center for Civil and Human Rights Reopens

Our team approached every detail with care and purpose, knowing the importance of what this space represents. It's been a privilege to collaborate with partners who share our commitment to building with vision and impact. Post this

The Juneau team leveraged innovative technology and collaborative problem-solving to bring the Center's vision of expanded, purpose-driven spaces to life. To learn more about Juneau's work, watch this project video highlighting the collaboration.

The Center's grand reopening on November 4 featured special speakers NCCHR Board Chair Egbert Perry, Hon. Shirley Franklin, Dr. Bernice A. King, and Arthur M. Blank, along with community programming and activities that brought together civic leaders, donors, partners and community members to celebrate the completion of the $58 million project.

"To be part of this incredible project with such a powerful and lasting mission has been one of the most meaningful experiences in our company's history," said Nancy Juneau, Founder and CEO of Juneau Construction Company. "Our team approached every detail with care and purpose, knowing the importance of what this space represents. It's been a privilege to collaborate with partners who share our commitment to building with vision and impact."

As an Atlanta-based, woman-led company, Juneau Construction Company recognizes the importance of contributing to projects that shape the city's civic and cultural spaces. In keeping with the Center's mission, 40% of the subcontracts involved minority-, woman-owned or disadvantaged businesses, whose collaboration helped deliver a project rooted in inclusion and shared purpose. Throughout construction, Juneau also engaged local youth by touring high schools, hosting on-site career days, and inspiring students to explore opportunities in construction and engineering.

"Working with the Center has reinforced why we do what we do as builders, and that is to deliver innovative, high-profile projects for clients who share our values and vision for stronger communities," said Walker Mills, Executive Vice President of Operations at Juneau Construction Company. "Atlanta is home for us, and each project here is an opportunity to contribute to the city's growth and to the communities that have supported us from the start."

Juneau Construction Company has recently delivered some of the city's most transformative projects, including the high-rise mixed-use development Society Atlanta and the 20-story student housing development Hub Atlanta in Midtown. The completion of the Center is another major development that adds to the city's architectural landscape. Despite tight urban constraints being adjacent to Coca-Cola and the Georgia Aquarium, and an active, fully operational facility during the expansion phase, the team's meticulous logistics planning ensured safety and continuity throughout construction.

"From the first plans to the final build, this project has been guided by care, collaboration, and the shared understanding of what this space means to Atlanta and to visitors from around the world. We are deeply grateful to Juneau and every partner who helped bring this to life. The Center is now an even stronger place for connection, learning, and action," said Jill Savitt, President and CEO of the National Center for Civil and Human Rights.

With the expanded facility now open, the Center will welcome new generations of visitors to explore, learn and connect through stories of civil and human rights. Juneau remains committed to building spaces that bring communities together and reflect the stories, values and aspirations of the people it serves.

To learn more about the National Center for Civil and Human Rights, please visit http://www.civilandhumanrights.org.

For more information about this project and Juneau Construction Company, please visit juneaucc.com.

About Juneau Construction Company

Juneau Construction Company is a top-ranked, woman-owned construction management firm in Atlanta, and throughout the Southeast, specializing in multifamily, cultural and commercial, higher education, student housing, and hospitality projects. With a commitment to transforming local communities, Juneau leverages sustainable building practices and innovative construction methodologies to deliver award-winning projects. Operating out of Atlanta, Miami, and Tampa, Juneau provides best-in-class experiences for its clients, ensuring every project enhances the community it's impacting.

About the National Center for Civil and Human Rights

The National Center for Civil and Human Rights is a museum and cultural organization that inspires the changemaker in each of us. Founded in 2014, the Center connects the US civil rights movement of the 1950s and 1960s to global human rights movements for people of color, women, immigrants, people with disabilities, LGBTQ+ people, and more. Our immersive and empathy-building experiences highlight people who have worked to protect rights and model how individuals create positive change. For more information, visit our website at civilandhumanrights.org. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @ctr4chr, and LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ncchr.

Media Contact

Kelsey Restrepo, Juneau Construction Company, 404-933-1415, [email protected], https://juneaucc.com/

SOURCE Juneau Construction Company