June's Top 10 Celebrity Real Estate News: Justin Timberlake, Katy Perry & Derek Jeter

"Jennifer and Ben Are House Selling"

Amid widespread rumors of divorce, multiple media reports that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have secured the help of a real estate agent to sell the Beverly Hills home they bought a year ago for $60 million. Jennifer and Ben spent two years searching for the perfect family home, looking at numerous properties before they decided on the home they are now hoping to sell for about $65 million.

"Sydney Sweeney Buys Near Key West"

Sydney Sweeney is the latest Hollywood celebrity to buy a waterfront home in Florida. Sydney paid $13.5 million for her 7,720-square-foot home with six bedrooms and eight baths. While most of her fellow movie stars bought homes in Miami Beach or Palm Beach homes, Sydney bought near Key West. The home includes a 520-bottle wine room and a 330-gallon aquarium.

"Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas New York Home"

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas have owned multiple homes, including one in Bermuda, one in Majorca, a home in Wales, a ski home in Colorado, and two in New York - a Central Park apartment and a riverfront estate now for sale in Irvington for $12 million. The couple decided to put the 11,563-square-foot home on the market after their son and daughter moved away.

"Goop Girl Lists LA Home"

Goop founder, Gwyneth Paltrow, has listed her LA home for $29.99 million. The Brentwood neighborhood, 12,000-square-foot home was built in 1950 and includes eight bedrooms and 11 baths, a chef's kitchen, wine cellar, gym, a game room, home theater, and a guest apartment. Gwyneth founded the luxury-lifestyle-brand Goop in 2008.

"Katy Perry Wins LA House Battle"

After four years of arguments and litigation, Katy Perry has finally won control of the Montecito home she bought from a wealthy car dealer, Carl Westcott, for $15 million. Soon after Katy signed on the deal, Westcott changed his mind and tried to cancel the deal. A judge recently ruled in Katy's favor and ordered Westcott to also pay damages.

"Harry Connick Jr.'s Cape Cod Beauty"

Harry Connick Jr. and wife, Jill Goodacre, have listed their waterfront home in Chatham, Massachusetts for $12.5 million. The Cape Cod-style home includes five bedrooms and is set on a bluff with beautiful water and beach views. There are a number of amenities, including a boat dock, boathouse and a heated pool.

"Derek Jeter's Fabulous New York Castle Sold"

After several years of trying to find a buyer, Mansion Global reports that Derek Jeter has sold his fabulous New York castle. Tiedemann Castle was built in the early 1900s and later purchased by Jeter's grandparents, who sold the estate in 1996. When it came back on the market in 2002, Jeter bought it and began a long and expensive restoration. Recently listed at $6.3 million, the final sale price has not yet been disclosed.

"'Home Alone' Movie Mansion For Sale"

The home seen as Kevin McAllister's family home in the movie "Home Alone" is for sale at $5.25 million. The suburban Chicago home, which was built in 1921 with over 9,100 square feet, five bedrooms, and six baths, has been updated since the 1990 movie was made and still retains the classic American traditional style but with new additions, including a movie theater, a sunroom, and a sports court in the basement.

"Jim Carrey's LA Home Reduced"

Anxious for a sale of his Los Angeles home, Jim Carrey has lowered the price for the third time – this time to $21.9 million. The 12,700-square-foot home features five bedrooms, six full bathrooms, and an Art Deco-style theater.

