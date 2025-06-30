June's Top 10 Celebrity Real Estate News: Paris Hilton, Billy Joel, Beyoncé & Jay-Z

Where Real Estate Is Never Boring! Post this

"Billy Joel Sells Long Island Gatehouse For $7 million"

Not your ordinary gatehouse, Billy Joel has sold the gatehouse at his Long Island property for $7 million. Although Joel referred to the property as his gatehouse, it is actually two homes, the original gatehouse and a carriage house, which Billy combined the two into one 5,565-square-foot home with two kitchens and the large beachfront property. The main house on the property is a 20,000-square-foot beauty, which is still listed for sale at $39.9 million.

"LA Home of 'Dancing With Stars' Julianne Hough"

"Dancing With the Stars" Julianne Hough will be dancing in her aisles and everywhere else in her luscious home if she gets the $7.95 million price tag on her LA home in the Hollywood Hills. Julianne bought the three-bedroom home in 2014 for $2 million and then spent a fortune on remodeling the 3,000-square-foot Cape Cod. Features include floor-to-ceiling windows with big views of the LA hills, impressive dynamic landscaping with layered greenery, a Calacatta Viola marble island and Lacanche range, a sculptural stone fireplace, a covered terrace with outdoor dining, and a full-floor entertainment level.

"Beyoncé & Jay-Z Looking For UK Home"

According to English media, Beyoncé and Jay-Z are thinking about buying a home in the UK's Cotswolds area. The superstars are not planning to leave the US, but Beyoncé loves the area, which is where Ellen DeGeneres recently moved, and a number of English celebrities have homes, including the Beckhams and Kate Moss. The Cotswolds is a region in South West England with rolling hills, picturesque villages, and honey-colored stone buildings, about 80 miles from London.

"Bing Crosby's Longtime Home Sold"

The longtime home of actor-singer-comedian Bing Crosby has sold for $25 million. Bing and his wife, Kathryn Crosby, bought the home in the 1950s. Although Bing died in 1977, Kathryn lived in the home until she died in 2024. The 18,000-square-foot home, located in Hillsborough, California near San Francisco, was originally priced at $40 million. Bing was one of Hollywood's top entertainers from the 1920s until his death.

"Bethenny Frankel Sells Applejack Farm & Heads To Florida"

In 2021, Bethenny Frankel bought one of Greenwich, Connecticut's oldest properties for $4.25 million. Bethany plowed money and hours of hard work into Applejack Farm, which was built in 1743 and now includes five bedrooms and a guest cottage with two more bedrooms. She recently sold the Connecticut home for $7.825 million and is moving to a $1.7 million luxury condo in Miami, Florida.

"Obama's Cape Cod Vacation Home"

The Martha's Vineyard home where President Obama and family spent their vacations between 2009 and 2011 is for sale at $39 million. Located on Chilmark Pond with views over the pond and the beach just a short row boat ride away, there is a 7,000-square-foot main house and a five-bedroom guest house on the property.

"Loretta Young's Former Home - a Palm Springs Classic"

Once the home of legendary actress Loretta Young, one of Palm Springs' classic mid-century-modern homes is on the market for $2.449 million. Loaded with interesting features, including a circular living room, 14-ft origami-inspired ceilings, wraparound glass walls, and a suspended fireplace, the 3,510-square-foot home has views of the San Jacinto Mountains. The home is located in the South Palm Springs neighborhood, which has been the home or vacation home to many Hollywood stars.

"Chrisleys Go From Prison Cell To Luxury Home"

Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley have been granted pardons by President Trump and are soon moving from their separate small jail cells into a 5,229-square-foot upscale home in the Nashville area. Todd and Julie were convicted on several counts of tax evasion and bank fraud.

"Tua Lists Home Causing Retirement Speculation"

Tua Tagovailoa has had multiple head injuries as the quarterback for the Miami Dolphins, and he has failed to get the team past the first round of the NFL Playoffs. He recently put his South Florida five-bedroom home on the market, fueling retirement speculation. Tua is asking $3 million.

"Roy Rogers & His Sherman Oaks Home"

When today's Baby Boomers were children, their favorite cowboy was Roy Rogers. Known as the King of the Cowboys, Roy and his crew—wife, Dale Evans; his horse, Trigger; and his German Shepherd dog, Bullit—ruled the children' television ratings for much of the 1950s. In the 1940s, Rogers owned a 5,000-square-foot home in LA's Sherman Oaks, which is now for sale asking $7.2 million.

