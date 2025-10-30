Jungle Jim's Partners with Ideal™ to Launch Advanced Digital Circular Experience & Distribution

"Our customers don't just shop - they make the trip," said James 'Jungle Jim' Bonaminio, Founder. "This partnership with Ideal helps us keep that excitement alive between visits and inspire them to come back more often." Post this

Jungle Jim's draws customers from across the region to its massive 6.5-acre Fairfield and Eastgate locations, which stock over 250,000 SKUs. While most grocers focus on weekly shopping trips within a 5-mile radius, Jungle Jim's customer base routinely travels 1-2 hours for a destination shopping experience - typically twice annually.

"Our customers don't just shop - they make the trip," said James 'Jungle Jim' Bonaminio, Founder. "This partnership with Ideal helps us keep that excitement alive between visits and inspire them to come back more often."

Ideal built a custom distribution approach for Jungle Jim's unique audience, pairing geographic flexibility with rich storytelling capabilities. The platform's patented dynamic digital circulars integrate animation, rich video content, recipes, and interactive product demonstrations — bringing Jungle Jim's theatrical in-store experience to life digitally and supporting the retailer's one-of-a-kind format between visits.

This combination enables the retailer to:

Target previous customers regardless of distance from stores

Deliver Personalized, engaging promotions that capture the store's immersive brand experience

Drive measurable traffic increases with a minimum goal of one additional annual visit

Maintain engagement with distant fans who plan trips around the destination shopping experience.

"Jungle Jim's transcends local boundaries," said Chris Miller, Vice President Retail Strategy at Ideal. "Our distribution model identifies past shoppers and expands reach to new audiences who share similar profiles — increasing frequency, engagement, and brand visibility far beyond the store's immediate market."

The digital circular provides measurable engagement insights and reduced production timelines while preserving Jungle Jim's theatrical brand energy in a scalable digital format.

About Jungle Jim's International Market

What began as a series of roadside fruit stands across Hamilton and Fairfield in 1971 blossomed by 1975 into the permanent destination it is today: Jungle Jim's International Market. Now celebrating its 50th Anniversary, Jungle Jim's has grown into one of the most unique and beloved family-owned grocery experiences in the country. With locations in Fairfield and Eastgate, the store spans over 500,000 square feet and offers more than 180,000 products from over 70 countries. Known for its theatrical flair, international selection, and commitment to customer service, Jungle Jim's has become a destination recognized by food lovers around the world. Rooted in curiosity, entertainment, and community spirit, it continues to be a foodie paradise where exploration, discovery, and a sense of adventure fill every aisle. Visit JungleJims.com to begin your adventure!

About Ideal™

Ideal is an industry leader in digital circular innovation for grocery and retail. Its patented platform enables personalized, interactive shopping experiences while streamlining production and unlocking retail media revenue. Powering over 10,000 stores worldwide, Ideal delivers engaging shopper experiences, operational efficiencies, and measurable results. Learn more at www.ideal.sale

