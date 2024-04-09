Jungle Nightclub: Rebirth of a Hollywood Dance Music Mainstay

Hollywood's world-class dance lounge, formerly Ecco Ultra Lounge, Couture, and Station1640, innovates once again with JUNGLE. Nestled in the heart of Hollywood, Jungle is located in the world's first LEED Certified eco green entertainment venue, which our team has owned and operated since 2006.

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hollywood's world-class dance lounge, formerly Ecco Ultra Lounge, Couture, and Station1640, innovates once again with JUNGLE. Nestled in the heart of Hollywood, Jungle is located in the world's first LEED Certified eco green entertainment venue, which our team has owned and operated since 2006.

Grand Opening Gala – An Invitation to the Press

Jungle cordially invites members of the press to the Grand Opening Series. Events kick off on Cinco de Mayo, with a week of events in conjunction with our host partners.

Join us to explore the new lush interior, world-class VOID sound system, revamped menu, and world spanning music offerings. Every night of the week is a different international sound, including House, Afro Beats, Drum & Bass, Brazilian, Reggae, and Celebrity Karaoke. Come see and be seen!

Date: MAY 5, 2024 Time: 3PM to 4PM Complimentary Private Press Preview Mixer with cocktails and bites

Location: 1640 North Cahuenga, Hollywood, 90028.

Craft Cocktails, Tasty Bites, and Exotic Beats

Our mixologists have crafted a menu of Jungle themed signature cocktails to match our new Chef driven menu. Curated by Johan Aguilar of La Cevicheria.

Join the Jungle

We extend an open-ended invitation to all members of the press to visit Jungle at their convenience. For VIP access to our Press Preview Mixer on May 5, please contact Christina Emporia at the contact info below.

About Jungle Nightclub

Jungle Nightclub is the brainchild of nightlife veteran and festival producer Danny Bitar. His company, Worldwide Presents, produces events across America, as well as internationally at exotic locations including Costa Rica, Lebanon, and Mexico.

Contact Information:

Danny Bitar [Owner] Jungle Nightclub [323.864.1975] [[email protected]]

