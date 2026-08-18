JUNI Named No. 187 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 and No. 18 in Consumer Products

Functional Beverage Brand Lands in the Top 5% of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies with 1,815% Three-Year Revenue Growth

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JUNI, the fast-growing functional beverage brand co-founded by Jay Shetty, Radhi Devlukia and Kim Perell, announced that it ranked No. 187 on the 2026 Inc. 5000, placing it in the top 5% of the 5,000 honorees nationwide. With 1,815% three-year revenue growth, JUNI also ranked No. 18 in Consumer Products. The zero-sugar, organic sparkling tea is lightly caffeinated and combines ashwagandha, lion's mane, and reishi mushroom to support everyday mood and focus.

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 is an incredible milestone for JUNI and a testament to the team behind it," said Kim Perell, CEO and Co-Founder of JUNI. "Growing 1,815% in three years shows the demand we're seeing for beverages that combine great taste with real functional benefits. We've built tremendous momentum, but we believe we're only beginning to realize what JUNI can become."

"When we started JUNI, we wanted to build something that fits naturally into people's routines and helps them feel calmer, more present, and more like themselves," said co-founder Jay Shetty. "Seeing that vision translate into this kind of growth is incredibly meaningful. More than anything, it tells us JUNI is becoming part of people's everyday lives and that means everything to us."

"This recognition belongs to everyone who has made JUNI part of their daily lives," said Radhi Devlukia, co-founder of JUNI. "Our mission has always been to infuse health and happiness into every sip. Seeing that mission come to life and this community grow is incredibly special. We're so grateful to everyone who has been part of the journey."

Nationwide Retail and Product Expansion

JUNI's growth has been fueled by rapid expansion across retail and e-commerce. The brand is now available at major retailers nationwide, including Whole Foods Market, Sprouts Farmers Market, Target, Kroger, Albertsons, Costco, H-E-B and Wegmans. As more consumers seek better-for-you alternatives to a second coffee or an evening drink, JUNI is creating a new ritual for feeling good, focused and refreshed.

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent, not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies, as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About JUNI

JUNI is a functional sparkling adaptogen tea founded by bestselling author Jay Shetty, integrative nutritionist Radhi Devlukia, and serial entrepreneur Kim Perell. Crafted with zero sugar, just five calories and JUNI's proprietary Super-5™ Blend of ashwagandha, lion's mane, reishi mushroom, acerola cherry and green tea, JUNI is designed to support everyday mood, focus and energy. Today, JUNI is available in more than 8,500 retail locations nationwide, including Whole Foods Market, Costco, Target, Kroger banners, Albertsons Companies, Sprouts Farmers Market, Erewhon, Amazon, and drinkjuni.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact

Valerie Scott, JUNI, 1 786-468-6963, [email protected], drinkjuni.com

SOURCE JUNI