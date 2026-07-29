Juniper Capital Management Announces Exit of Andes Coil Processors

Andes to combine with Longhorn Tube to form Brazos Steel

DALLAS, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Juniper Capital Management ("Juniper") today announced the sale of Andes Coil Processors ("Andes" or the "Company"), a leading independent steel toll processor, to Allison Resources. The transaction marks Juniper's 11th exit out of 12 total investments made within four platform companies since 2017 and builds on the track record established prior to the launch of Juniper Capital Fund I.

Headquartered in the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex, Andes operates four rail-served facilities across Texas and Indiana and provides precision processing and supply-chain services for carbon and alloy steel. Through its slitting, cut-to-length, embossing, warehousing, and distribution capabilities, Andes serves as a critical link connecting steel producers with a diversified base of industrial manufacturers, distributors, and service centers.

Juniper partnered with the Andes management team to strengthen the Company's operations and position the business for long-term growth. During Juniper's ownership, Andes expanded its geographic footprint, invested meaningfully in people and processing capabilities, strengthened its operating systems and infrastructure, and broadened customer relationships. These initiatives helped build Andes into a more scalable and diversified enterprise while reinforcing the reliability, quality, and customer service that have long distinguished the Company.

"We are proud of the partnership we built with the Andes team over the past several years," said Lou Grabowsky, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Juniper Capital Management. "Andes represents exactly the type of business we seek to partner with, an essential industrial company with deep customer relationships and highly technical expertise. We are proud of the expanded capabilities and geographic footprint and believe Andes is well positioned for continued growth and success in its next chapter."

Following the transaction, Andes will combine with Longhorn Tube, an existing Allison Resources subsidiary, to form Brazos Steel. The combination will create a broader metals-processing platform with complementary operations, expanded capabilities, and significant opportunities for continued growth. Andes' entire management team and employees have joined Brazos Steel, ensuring continuity for the Company's customers, suppliers, and partners.

"We are grateful for Juniper's support, strategic guidance, and commitment to our people throughout our partnership," said Howard Pena, President of Andes Coil Processors. "Together, we made meaningful investments across the business and strengthened Andes for the future. We are excited to join Allison Resources and Longhorn Tube and look forward to building Brazos Steel into a leading metals processing platform."

Advisors to the transaction included KeyBanc Capital Markets and Haynes and Boone as legal counsel to Juniper Capital Management.

About Juniper Capital Management

Juniper Capital Management is a Dallas-based private equity firm currently investing out of Fund I. The firm invests in founder and owner-operated businesses in industrial production, infrastructure services, and B2B services, targeting companies embedded in the critical path of American industry. Juniper partners with companies that are mission critical to their customers, often under-resourced, and ready for a true operating partner. The firm works closely with management teams to strengthen operations and build scalable businesses of lasting significance. For more information, visit www.junipercapmgt.com.

About Andes Coil Processors

Andes Coil Processors is a leading independent processor of carbon and alloy steel. Through four rail-served facilities across Texas and Indiana, Andes provides precision slitting, cut-to-length, embossing, warehousing, and distribution services to steel producers, service centers, distributors, and industrial manufacturers across the United States. For more information, visit www.andescoil.com.

Media Contact

Braden Eddy, Partner, Juniper Capital Management, 1 214-489-7232, [email protected], www.junipercapmgt.com

SOURCE Juniper Capital Management