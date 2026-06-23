Juniper Capital Management Announces Investment in Bug ID, Inc.

Juniper's Inaugural Fund I Platform Investment Backs AV Design & Integration Firm

DALLAS, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Juniper Capital Management ("Juniper") today announced its partnership with Bug ID, Inc. ("Bug ID"), an audiovisual systems design and integration firm headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area. The investment marks the inaugural acquisition for Juniper Capital Fund I and reflects Juniper's strategy of partnering with businesses in specialized, technically demanding industrial and business services sectors.

Founded in 1997 by Matt Lavine, Bug ID has spent nearly three decades building a reputation for delivering sophisticated AV solutions in environments where reliability and execution are critical. The company designs, installs, and supports audiovisual systems for many of the world's largest and most innovative organizations. Its work spans complex environments including media facilities, broadcast studios, control rooms, collaborative workplaces, higher education, healthcare research labs, immersive experiences, and corporate campuses.

Bug ID's systems are deeply integrated into its customers' day-to-day operations, supporting communication, collaboration, research, testing, and production environments in real time. Uptime and quality are critical, as many of these systems are revenue-generating or essential to customer operations.

Founder and CEO, Matt Lavine, will retain a meaningful equity stake and continue to lead the business. Lavine is partnering with Juniper to provide the capital, resources, and strategic support to help accelerate the company's next phase of growth.

"I founded Bug ID on the belief that success comes from listening to clients, treating them with the highest level of care and respect, delivering exceptional work, and solving difficult problems others cannot. Nearly three decades later, those values continue to guide our business and have earned us the trust of some of the world's most innovative organizations," said Lavine. "Juniper understands that our success has always been rooted in our culture, our people, and our commitment to our clients. This partnership provides the capital and strategic support to accelerate growth while remaining firmly grounded in the core values that have guided Bug ID since day one."

"Bug ID is exceptionally well positioned for growth, built on a long track record of delivering complex, high-stakes projects for some of the most demanding customers in the market. We are proud to partner with Matt and the team to support the company's next phase of growth," said Bryan Grabowsky, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Juniper Capital Management.

About Bug ID, Inc.

Bug ID is a San Francisco Bay Area-based audiovisual systems design and integration firm founded in 1997. For nearly three decades, the company has delivered custom AV solutions for the most technically demanding and high-profile environments in the U.S., serving Fortune 500 enterprises across technology, game development, digital entertainment, and healthcare. The company specializes in complex enterprise environments requiring advanced audiovisual infrastructure, systems integration, and ongoing technical support. For more information, visit www.bugid.com.

About Juniper Capital Management

Juniper Capital Management is a Dallas-based private equity firm currently investing out of Fund I. The firm invests in founder and owner-operated businesses in industrial production, infrastructure services, and B2B services, targeting companies embedded in the critical path of American industry. Juniper partners with companies that are mission critical to their customers, often under-resourced, and ready for a true operating partner. The firm works closely with management teams to strengthen operations and build scalable businesses of lasting significance. For more information, visit www.junipercapmgt.com.

Media Contact

Braden Eddy, Partner, Juniper Capital Management, 1 214-489-7231, [email protected], www.junipercapmgt.com

SOURCE Juniper Capital Management