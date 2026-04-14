Juniper Capital Management Announces Sale of Precision Aerospace Holdings

Juniper Capital Management ("Juniper"), a Dallas-based private investment firm, today announced the sale of Precision Aerospace Holdings, LLC ("Precision Aerospace" or the "Company") to Precinmac, a portfolio company of Centerbridge Partners. Lincoln International served as the exclusive financial advisor to Juniper on the transaction.

DALLAS, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Juniper Capital Management ("Juniper"), a Dallas-based private investment firm, today announced the sale of Precision Aerospace Holdings, LLC ("Precision Aerospace" or the "Company") to Precinmac, a portfolio company of Centerbridge Partners. Lincoln International served as the exclusive financial advisor to Juniper on the transaction.

Juniper partnered with CIC Partners to form Precision Aerospace Holdings in June 2022 as a platform focused on the manufacturing and machining of complex components for critical space, aerospace and defense programs. The platform launched with the simultaneous acquisition of Applegate EDM, LLC, a leading provider of electrical discharge machining services, and Icon Machine Co., a leader in precision machining and manufacturing specializing in critical, tight tolerance parts for aerospace and defense contractors.

Over the nearly three and a half years that followed, Precision Aerospace executed a disciplined buy and build strategy, completing three additional acquisitions: Decatur Machine Services in July 2023, a manufacturer of complex aerospace components, tools and prototypes with 30 years of specialization in hard metal and tight tolerance machining for the defense industry; Owens Machine and Tool Company in 2024, specializing in CNC machining of titanium and nickel alloys; and Clearwater Engineering in March 2025. Over the life of the investment, the platform grew meaningfully, driven by both organic performance and the addition of four complementary businesses. At exit, the Company operated five strategically located manufacturing facilities in Dallas, Irving, Lewisville and Decatur, Texas, and Derby, Kansas.

Precision Aerospace supports blue chip customers across a broad range of next generation and legacy platforms, including launch vehicles, military aircraft, missile systems and commercial aerospace programs, with capabilities spanning advanced EDM, multi axis CNC machining and value add assembly, all delivered through a fully integrated, multi site operating model purpose built to serve the most demanding programs in the industry.

"The programs this platform supports are among the most important in the country, and we built Precision with that responsibility in mind," said Lou Grabowsky, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Juniper Capital Management. "This team rose to that standard every day and we could not be more proud of what they built."

"Demand for domestic precision manufacturing on critical defense and space programs continues to accelerate, and the customers driving that demand require partners who can perform consistently at the highest levels," said Bryan Grabowsky, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Juniper Capital Management. "Precision Aerospace built that capability, and this team earned the trust of some of the most demanding customers in the industry."

Pete Stegmaier, CEO, along with Andrew Blake and Josh Prieur, led the Precision Aerospace management team in building a truly integrated platform, bringing together complementary capabilities across five facilities into a unified operation delivering consistent quality and performance for the industry's most critical programs.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Juniper Capital Management

Juniper Capital Management is a Dallas-based private equity firm. The firm is currently investing out of Fund I, building on a track record of 12 prior portfolio investments. The firm invests in founder and owner operated businesses in industrial production, infrastructure services, and B2B services, targeting companies embedded in the critical path of American industry. Juniper partners with companies that are mission critical to their customers, often under resourced, and ready for a true operating partner. The firm works closely with management teams to strengthen operations and build scalable businesses of lasting significance. For more information, visit www.junipercapmgt.com.

About Precinmac

Precinmac is a leading manufacturer of high complexity, precision machined components and assemblies for aerospace, defense, space, semiconductor, power generation and energy sectors, with a dedication to customer service, operational excellence, and continuous improvement, serving customers through a network of facilities across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit www.precinmac.com.

Media Contact

Braden Eddy, Juniper Capital Managment, 1 214-489-7231, [email protected], www.junipercapmgt.com

SOURCE Juniper Capital Managment