Juniper Communities and National Health Investors, Inc. Announce Partnership on Paramus, NJ Senior Living Community

Juniper Communities assumed management of the struggling property in February 2021, amid the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, when its financial performance was significantly underwhelming. Leveraging its expertise in revitalizing underperforming communities through innovative programming and a strong company culture, Juniper Village at Paramus achieved a dramatic financial turnaround by 2023.

This turnaround in financial results prompted the property owner to list the building for sale in 2024. Through a competitive bidding process managed by a broker, multiple firms submitted bids with National Health Investors, Inc. emerging as the successful buyer.

In the purchase, NHI determined that the most financially beneficial course for the senior living community would be to maintain a partnership with Juniper Communities. Under a traditional sale-leaseback structure, Juniper remains as the long-term manager, ensuring stability, quality care, and operational excellence.

"We are thrilled to continue our long-term commitment to Juniper Village at Paramus and partner with NHI," said Lynne S. Katzmann, CEO and Founder of Juniper Communities. "This agreement underscores the strength of our operating model and our ability to deliver exceptional senior care while achieving financial success."

Juniper Communities operates 28 senior living communities across five states—New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Texas, and Colorado. Known for its "double bottom line" philosophy, the company remains committed to doing well by doing good, driving both social impact and financial performance.

Juniper Communities, a leader in quality, value, and innovation, operates senior living communities in Colorado, Delaware, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Texas that emphasize residents' well-being, interaction and security. Our communities and approach to housing and care offers residents the opportunity to live a full life, regardless of age or health. Juniper's innovative Connect4Life program has been proven to improve residents' care by decreasing hospitalizations, re-hospitalizations, and urgent care visits, while offering potential cost savings to public programs such as Medicare. To learn more about the many ways Juniper Communities innovates in support of our residents, visit www.junipercommunities.com.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio comprises independent, assisted, and memory care communities, entrance-fee communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, and specialty hospitals. For more information visit: www.nhireit.com

[email protected]

