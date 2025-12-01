Juniper Communities Expands Pennsylvania Presence with Acquisition of The Devon Senior Living; Newly renovated community to become Juniper Village at Devon

Juniper Communities is pleased to announce the acquisition of The Devon Senior Living in Chester County, Pennsylvania, effective December 1, 2025. The 90,865 sq. ft. community offers 65 personal care apartments and 13 secured memory care apartments offering a wide variety of floor plans.

BLOOMFIELD, N.J., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Juniper Communities, a leader in quality, value, and innovation, owns and operates senior living communities in Colorado, Delaware, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Texas, is pleased to announce the acquisition of The Devon Senior Living in Chester County, Pennsylvania, effective December 1, 2025. The 90,865 sq. ft. community offers 65 personal care apartments and 13 secured memory care apartments offering a wide variety of floor plans.

"The acquisition of this historic property allows us to expand our mission of cultivating well-being for older adults in a setting that blends beauty, connection, and personalized support. Juniper Village at Devon will continue this property's long-standing legacy of serving older adults while bringing our signature approach to wellness, engagement, and purposeful living," expressed Lynne S. Katzmann, Founder & CEO, Juniper Communities.

Renamed Juniper Village at Devon, the community is housed in an elegant European-style mansion set on a garden-estate property and offers studio and one-bedroom apartments. Located on the Philadelphia Main Line, an area known for its affluent residential neighborhoods, rich history, and highly rated school districts, the senior living community is positioned to serve older adults seeking high-quality support services in a desirable suburban setting.

Originally built in 1892 as the Eliza Cathcart Home, the residence was expanded with the Hutchinson Wing in 1896. The original property was a 40-acre farm.

The senior living community underwent a full renovation in 2025. Juniper Communities has additional design and programmatic enhancements planned for the next phase of its evolution, with a continued focus on individualized care, wellness, and hospitality-driven services.

About Juniper Communities

Juniper Communities, a leader in quality, value, and innovation, owns and operates senior living communities in Colorado, Delaware, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Texas that emphasize the well-being, interaction and security of those who call Juniper home. Our approach to housing and care offers community members the opportunity to live a full life, regardless of age or health. Juniper's innovative Connect4Life program has been proven to improve resident care by decreasing hospitalizations, re-hospitalizations, and urgent care visits, while offering potential cost savings to public programs such as Medicare. To learn more about the many ways Juniper Communities innovates in support of the communities' residents, visit www.junipercommunities.com.

Media Contact

Jeanine Genauer, Juniper Communities, 1 973-661-8300, [email protected], www.junipercommunities.com

SOURCE Juniper Communities