Juniper Genomics Named to Fast Company's "Next Big Thing in Tech 2025" List

Juniper Genomics, a Toronto-based health-tech company redefining IVF care, has been named to Fast Company's "Next Big Thing in Tech 2025" list for its groundbreaking embryo screening platform. Using whole-genome and transcriptome sequencing with trio analysis, Juniper's test delivers the most comprehensive embryo health assessment to date—offering insights into viability, miscarriage risk, and post-birth health without relying on controversial polygenic risk scores. Launched in June 2025 with $4.6 million in seed funding, Juniper also announced a new Clinical Advisory Board featuring leading experts in reproductive and women's health. By combining scientific rigor, advanced genomics, and a strong ethical foundation, Juniper is setting a new standard in reproductive technology and empowering more informed, personalized IVF decisions.

Scientific and medical experts join Juniper's Clinical Advisory Board to support next-gen embryo screening platform

TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Juniper Genomics, the health-tech company redefining IVF care with the world's first whole-genome and transcriptome embryo screening platform, has been named to Fast Company's prestigious Next Big Thing in Tech list for 2025. The annual list highlights breakthrough technologies and companies poised to shape the future of their industries—and Juniper was recognized for its game-changing approach to embryo health assessment.

Juniper's platform offers the most comprehensive and clinically relevant embryo screening available today. By combining whole genome and transcriptome sequencing with trio analysis, which includes both biological parents. Juniper analyzes millions of genetic markers to provide actionable insights into embryo viability, miscarriage risk, and health conditions post-birth. The test replaces almost all existing forms of preimplantation genetic testing, without relying on controversial polygenic risk scores.

Juniper launched in June 2025 with $4.6 million in seed funding, led by Company Ventures, with participation from Innospark Ventures, MBX Capital, Amboy Street Ventures, Dria Ventures, and Blue Collective.

As part of its commitment to scientific rigor and clinical relevance, Juniper also recently announced the formation of a Clinical Advisory Board composed of leading experts in reproductive and women's health. Members include:

Dr. Meera Shah (Nova IVF)

Dr. Arlene Morales (FSMG)

Dr. Neel Shah (Maven Clinic)

Dr. Mili Thakur (Genome Ally)

"Anyone who's been through IVF knows how emotionally and physically taxing the process can be," said Dr. Neel Shah, Chief Medical Officer at Maven Clinic. "Juniper Genomics' work has the potential to ease that burden, giving patients and clinicians clearer insights that can guide more confident, personalized decisions along the way."

Juniper Genomics is revolutionizing IVF care with the world's first embryo screening test that uses whole genome and transcriptome sequencing. Founded by leading experts in genomics, reproductive medicine, and bioethics, Juniper offers the most comprehensive and clinically actionable insights available, and helps patients and doctors make more informed decisions during IVF. Unlike traditional tests, Juniper's approach analyzes millions of genetic markers for conditions linked to IVF failure, miscarriage, and post-birth health without relying on controversial polygenic risk scores. Combining cutting-edge science with a strong ethical framework, Juniper is shaping the future of reproductive technology and setting a new benchmark for embryo health assessment. Supported by Genome Canada / Genome Quebec GAPP grant funding.

