Junipr Public Relations Named Agency Of Record For Tree House Humane Society

"Tree House Humane Society represents the kind of mission-driven leadership we are proud to support," said Samantha Flynn, Founder of Junipr Public Relations. "Their work is both innovative and deeply human, and we're honored to help share that story more broadly." Post this

"Tree House Humane Society represents the kind of mission-driven leadership we are proud to support," said Samantha Flynn, Founder of Junipr Public Relations. "Their work is both innovative and deeply human, and we're honored to help share that story more broadly."

Tree House continues to operate at the forefront of animal welfare innovation, with nationally recognized community cat programs and a strong focus on veterinary care and pet retention. As its impact grows, consistent storytelling will play a key role in strengthening awareness, engagement and support.

"Tree House Humane Society has long been a leader in advancing compassionate, effective solutions for cats and the communities that care for them," said Raissa Allaire, CEO of Tree House Humane Society. "This partnership helps us more clearly share the depth of our work and ensure our leadership is reflected in the broader public dialogue."

Junipr Public Relations is an award-winning communications firm experiencing continued growth and recognition, including a PRSA Silver Anvil nomination and the Best of Skyline Award, with deep expertise in elevating mission-driven organizations through strategic media and narrative development.

About Tree House Humane Society

Since its founding in 1971, Tree House Humane Society has created innovative and progressive approaches to animal welfare that not only enhance the lives of companion animals in the community but also bring a greater awareness of animal welfare issues to the general public. Tree House's vision is to see every cat thrive. For more information about Tree House Humane Society, visit TreeHouseAnimals.org.

About Junipr Public Relations

Junipr Public Relations is an award-winning, PR-led strategic communications firm with locations in Chicago and Philadelphia. Founded in 2019, the firm supports B2C and B2B clients across hospitality, food and beverage, biotechnology, CPG, nonprofit, automotive, and other sectors. Junipr's work has earned industry recognition, including a PRSA Silver Anvil nomination and a Best of Skyline Award. In 2023, Junipr earned its Women Business Enterprise (WBE) certification. For more information, visit www.JuniprPublicRelations.com.

Media Contact

Rox Rhuverlyn, Junipr Public Relations, 1 3122353245, [email protected], www.JuniprPublicRelations.com

SOURCE Junipr Public Relations