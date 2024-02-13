Juno Health Showcasing Better EHR User Experiences Through Personalization at HIMSS24

"Our solutions are intuitive from the start and built with the flexibility and personalization required to adapt to unique caregiver needs," said J. Michael Fehr, Vice President, Commercial Operations at Juno Health. Post this

At HIMSS24, Juno Health will be demonstrating the innovative technology that makes this possible:

Clinical Content Builder – removes roadblocks, workarounds, and frustrating obstacles associated with the rigid, inefficient workflows found in traditional EHRs. This includes Juno Health's Build-a-Module, which allows care organizations to stand up new ancillary departments without vendor involvement, while also keeping up with changing regulatory requirements. Clinical Content Builder also includes Template Builder, which allows clinicians to easily create, manage, and edit their own workflows in real-time.

"Healthcare is going through a period of profound change, and legacy EHRs cannot keep up with client requirements," said J. Michael Fehr, Vice President, Commercial Operations at Juno Health. "Our solutions are intuitive from the start and built with the flexibility and personalization required to adapt to unique caregiver needs."

Recently, there have been several new Juno Health implementations. For example, since HIMSS23, the Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF) chose Juno EHR for Florida State Hospital (FSH) in Chattahoochee, FL. DCF's stated vision for this implementation is to improve the delivery of care, improve collection and availability of clinical information, increase patient safety, and improve patient outcomes.

By implementing Juno EHR for Behavioral Health, DCF is leveraging an EHR that is a browser-based, cloud native solution that can support their mission now and in the future. FSH is the largest hospital within DCF with 1,500 beds and 1,570 users.

Juno Health In-Booth Activities at HIMSS24

In addition to personalized demonstrations, Juno Health will be hosting special events and receptions at this year's show. This includes the Flamingle reception at the Juno Health booth on March 13 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. as part of the HIMSS24 Exhibit Social Hour. All attendees are invited to enjoy food and beverages in a casual environment while connecting with their industry peers and the Juno Health team. For more information about these events, and to learn how to register to win an Apple iPad Pro, click here.

