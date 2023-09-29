Juno Health Successfully Completes SOC 2 Type 2 Audit for Juno EHR, Juno Emergency Services Solution (JESS) and Juno RxTracker Offerings

"By completing our SOC 2 Type 2 audit, we are even more poised to securely develop the most cutting-edge software solutions for streamlining clinicians' use of healthcare applications that ultimately benefit the patient," said J. Michael Fehr, Vice President, Commercial Operations at Juno Health. Tweet this

"We always aim to maintain the highest-level of patient confidentiality, security, and compliance, which is critical in today's healthcare arena," said J. Michael Fehr, Vice President, Commercial Operations at Juno Health. "Now by completing our SOC 2 Type 2 audit, we are even more poised to securely develop the most cutting-edge software solutions for streamlining clinicians' use of healthcare applications that ultimately benefit the patient."

Established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the SOC 2 Type 2 examination is designed for organizations of any size, regardless of industry and scope, to ensure the personal assets of their potential and existing customers are protected. SOC 2 reports are recognized globally and affirm that a company's infrastructure, software, people, data, policies, procedures and operations have been formally reviewed.

With a thoughtful user experience designed by clinicians who understand what's needed to bring the human element back to care, Juno EHR for Acute Care is an open web platform and cloud hosted EHR which redefines what Electronic Health Records can offer for patients and providers. In addition, Juno EHR for Behavioral Health is designed to support behavioral health processes around patient safety and data sharing.

Designed by clinicians for clinicians, Juno RxTracker offers streamlined e-Prescribing for faster more intuitive workflows. It is also boosts patient safety through an automated electronic prescription process for all medications, including controlled substances.

With the vision of achieving better patient outcomes in emergency departments, Juno Health's JESS leverages real-time data, and provides clear practice management oversight with rich reporting for tracking and improving all care efforts.

"Congratulations to Juno Health for completing their SOC 2 audit, a widely recognized signal of trust and security," said Steve Simmons, COO of A-LIGN. "It's great to work with organizations like Juno Health, who understand the value of expertise in driving an efficient audit and the importance of a high-quality final report."

About Juno Health

Juno Health is the commercial division of DSS, Inc. dedicated to building smarter, more flexible digital healthcare solutions. With over 30 years of health information software development and systems integration experience, DSS, Inc. is a proven leader who has supported thousands of clinicians and administrative staff nationwide. For more information about DSS, Inc.'s Juno Health division visit https://www.junohealth.com/

About A-LIGN

A-LIGN uniquely delivers a single-provider approach as a licensed SOC 1 and SOC 2 Assessor, accredited ISO 27001, ISO 27701 and ISO 22301 Certification Body, HITRUST CSF Assessor firm, accredited FedRAMP 3PAO, candidate CMMC C3PAO, and Qualified Security Assessor Company. A-LIGN ASSURANCE is a licensed certified public accounting firm registered as Price and Associates CPAs, LLC. A-LIGN may refer to the entities of both A-LIGN and A-LIGN ASSURANCE collectively as A-LIGN. For more information, visit http://www.A-LIGN.com.

