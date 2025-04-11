Juno Labs Honored as a Winner in the 2025 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards

This recognition highlights the company's innovation and contributions to AI advancement. Juno Labs, the core of their offerings, provides pre-built AI solutions tailored to specific industries and strong analytical capabilities, helping organizations quickly derive actionable insights and integrate AI into their infrastructure for business success.

DALLAS, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Juno Labs, a division of Resolve Tech Solutions, is proud to announce that it has been named a winner in the 2025 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards, presented by the Business Intelligence Group. This prestigious recognition highlights the company's commitment to innovation and its contributions to advancing artificial intelligence.

Juno Labs.ai, the heart of RTS's award-winning offering, is a pre-integrated AI lab equipped with industry-specific pre-built solutions and robust analytical capabilities. This powerful combination allows organizations to rapidly extract actionable insights that fuel real-world business success. Juno Labs.ai guides clients in understanding and integrating leading AI technologies seamlessly into their existing infrastructure.

"We are incredibly honored to receive this recognition from the Business Intelligence Group," said Vinod Muthuswamy, CEO of Resolve Tech Solutions. "This award is a testament to the dedication of our team and our mission to push the boundaries of AI to create meaningful solutions that improve lives and industries."

The Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards celebrate the most innovative companies, technologies, and professionals who are leading the way in AI innovation. Winners are selected by a panel of industry experts who evaluate nominees based on their creativity, impact, and measurable success in AI-driven solutions.

Juno Labs.ai offers a comprehensive suite of solutions – Juno Innovate, Juno Modelmesh, Juno GenAI, Juno CloudsensAI, and Juno Cloud Automate – catering to every facet of AI-driven solution development and management. This empowers clients to navigate every step of the process, from initial concept to ongoing management of their AI-powered analytics solutions.

"The AI industry is evolving rapidly, and it is through the efforts of companies like Juno Labs that we see real-world applications driving change," said Russ Fordyce, CEO of the Business Intelligence Group. "Their work exemplifies the kind of innovation and leadership that is shaping the future of artificial intelligence."

For more information about Juno Labs and its award-winning AI solutions, visit www.junolabs.ai

About Resolve Tech Solutions

Resolve Tech Solutions (RTS) is a mid-sized consulting and IT services firm headquartered in Dallas, Texas. We are dedicated to helping organizations achieve their IT modernization goals through a comprehensive suite of services, including core business system modernization and migrations, digital transformation services, AI/ML solutions, and RPA enablement. The team at RTS believes in enabling their customers to realize the full potential of transforming into a digital enterprise.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

Media Contact

Marketing Resolve Tech, Resolve Tech Solutions, 1 2143101020, [email protected], www.resolvetech.com

LinkedIn

SOURCE Resolve Tech Solutions