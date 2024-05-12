Jupiter Ed Achieves Ed-Fi Alliance V4 Certification Leading the Way in Educational Interoperability and Data Security

Jupiter Ed, a leading education technology provider, has achieved Ed-Fi Alliance V4 Certification for its Student Information and Learning Management System, demonstrating its commitment to data security and industry standards. This certification positions Jupiter Ed as a frontrunner in educational technology innovation.
PHILADELPHIA, May 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jupiter Ed, a leading Student Information and Learning Management System, has recently achieved the Ed-Fi Alliance Student Information Systems API for Data Standard v4 certification, solidifying its commitment to data security and interoperability within the educational technology sector.
By using the Ed-Fi Data Standard, Jupiter is showing its dedication to meeting the highest standards of interoperability. This certification further underscores Jupiter Ed's position as a leading solution provider in the education technology market.
Stuart Miles, the Director of Customer Relations at Jupiter Ed, expressed the company's enthusiasm for the certification, stating, "Jupiter is committed to data security and interoperability, and we are happy to be a certified partner with the Ed-Fi Alliance."
By obtaining this certification, Jupiter Ed has not only demonstrated its technical excellence but also its alignment with industry best practices. With interoperability becoming increasingly crucial in the educational landscape, Jupiter Ed's achievement in obtaining the Ed-Fi Alliance Student Information Systems API for Data Standard v4 certification places the company at the forefront of innovation in the industry.
"We appreciate Jupiter Ed's dedication to creating better data opportunities for classroom and student success, and we congratulate them on their certification achievement," said Sean Casey, Ed-Fi Alliance Director of Vendor Partnerships.
About Jupiter Ed:
Founded in 2004 as the next-generation, teacher-built gradebook solution, Jupiter quickly expanded to support school districts of every size with everything they need to manage learning, information, and parent engagement in a single, integrated platform. Jupiter is used in all 50 states and many countries by 4.4 million students.
For more information about Jupiter Ed and its products and services, please visit www.jupitered.com
Media Contact
Stuart Miles, Jupiter Ed, 1 888-367-9764 80, [email protected], https://www.jupitered.com/
SOURCE Jupiter Ed
